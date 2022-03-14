Wayne's Brooke Adkins (20) pushes up the floor past Lincoln County's Kaden Peters (34) during a Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 girls semifinal basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Wayne High School.
Wayne's Jasmine Tabor (33) drives to the basket as the Pioneers take on Lincoln County during a Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 girls semifinal basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Wayne High School.
Wayne's Addie Adkins (35) puts up a shot as the Pioneers take on Lincoln County during a Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 girls semifinal basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Wayne High School.
HUNTINGTON -- A trio of girls basketball players from Wayne High School made the All-Cardinal Conference team, announced Monday.
Brooke Adkins, Addie Adkins and Jasmine Tabor were named to the squad's first team.
Tabor, a 5-foot-8 senior, led the Pioneers in scoring at 12.6 points per game and assists with 3.1 in helping Wayne to a 17-7 record. She also grabbed 5.4 rebounds per game and averaged 2.4 steals. Addie Adkins, a 5-11 freshman, pulled down a team-best 7.7 rebounds per contest and scored 9.3 points per game. She also averaged 2.8 steals and 2.2 assists. Brooke Adkins, a 6-foot freshman, topped Wayne in steals with 3.1 per game and averaged 10.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
Wayne's Wade Williams was named co-coach of the year with Logan's Kevin Gertz. Logan's Peyton Ilderton was tabbed player of the year after leading the Wildcats to the Class AAA state championship. The senior guard averaged 21 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 2.3 assists as Logan went 25-2.
Also on the first team were Meghan Taylor and Kennedy Dean of Winfield; Taylor Maddox of Nitro; Kynna Britton of Sissonville; Taylor Ray of Herbert Hoover, Haley Fleming of Chapmanville; and Gracie Ferrell of Scott.
The second team included Wayne's Laneigh Brooks, Logan's Emma Elkins; Nitro's Emily Lancaster and Patricia Ward; Winfield's Lindsey Moore; Sissonville's Madison McCutcheon; Herbert Hoover's Sasha Savetava; Chapmanville's Daizi Farley; Scott's Kelsey Harper and Poca's Zoey Williams.
Earning honorable mention were Abby Myers, Halle Course and Natalie Blankenship of Logan; Danielle Ward and Ava Edwards of Nitro; Kennedy Schilling and Antonela Johnson of Winfield; Makala Ullman, Holly Jarrett and Kennedy Jones of Sissonville; Caroline Woody and Regan Geary of Herbert Hoover; Jaiden Mahorn, Claire Dingess and Courtney Dunbar of Chapmanville; Jenna Butcher of Scott; and Brooke Campbell of Poca.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
