ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Those who attended the Tri-State Hoops Throwdown might have received a preview of how postseason basketball tournaments in Ohio might work during the era of COVID-19.
The high school girls showcase at Fairland’s Carl York Center Saturday featured 90-minute breaks between each of the four games, strenuous sanitizing of the gym during that time, mandatory and enforced mask wearing and social distancing. Such measures likely will be used during district, regional and state tournaments, where sites are to be determined by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. Sectional tournaments will be played on the home court of the higher-seeded teams.
The event, which featured ranked teams in Alexander, Fairland, Peebles, Portsmouth Notre Dame and Trimble, along with strong teams in Fairfield, Marietta and Middletown Bishop Fenwick, was the only of its kind played in the Tri-State this season. The Beasts of the Southeast at Chesapeake, Tackett’s Body Shop Classic and Ironton Classic, both at Ironton, and Ashland Invitational were canceled this season.
Fairland coach and event organizer Jon Buchanan said he understands the cancelations, but was thankful the Throwdown, sponsored by Ricky Shifko State Farm Insurance, took place, even though it was scaled back from its normal seven or eight games.
“We wanted to make it happen and it may sound weird, but I heard some of those others things were canceled and I thought, ‘boy golly, we’re going to make it happen,’ “ Buchanan said. Obviously, there were a lot of changes. We normally have seven or eight games, including a couple of middle school games, but we were only able to do four because of clearing gyms.”
During the 90-minute breaks crews worked to sanitize the seats, court, basketball, locker rooms, benches and nearly every other surface in and around the gym.
Attendance was limited and usual precautions such as no handshakes were taken. No hospitality room was offered, but the hosts still fed the teams.
Fairland athletic director Jeff Gorby made several public address announcements stressing requirements to wear masks and social distance. Gorby reminded fans they would be asked once to comply before being asked to leave the gym. He amended the announcement to “you will be escorted from the building” by Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies. No one had to be removed.
“That’s been the biggest thing,” Buchanan said. “It’s not really a thing where we couldn’t do it, we were just going to have some constraints. I don’t love the constraints that we have, but that’s just the way it is. We had 90 minutes on the clock between games. We had a lot of dead time, but that’s how it is.”
That’s also how it likely will be in the postseason. Tournaments might take longer with lengthy breaks between games, but that’s the reality of playing multiple games at one facility during a pandemic.
The lineup originally featured locals squads Ashland, Russell and Spring Valley, but quarantines and restrictions prevented those teams from coming. Peebles and Alexander were newcomers to the event and Bishop Fenwick, which had played in the Throwdown before, was a late addition when two of its opponents canceled games.
“We’re still fortunate to have really good teams,” Buchanan said. “It’s still a great, enjoyable thing for us.”