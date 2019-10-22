HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s annual Thundering Herd Madness event is always a fun time for fans to get to see the men’s and women’s basketball programs before their season begins each season.
As Marshall senior forward Jannson Williams pointed out, however, it isn’t just the fans that have fun with it.
The players also have plenty of fun with the event — not only with fans, but with each other.
“There’s plenty of talk with us,” Williams said with a smile. “Everyone of us want bragging rights.”
Events for the evening include a 3-point shooting contest, dunk contest and interactive games with fans, as well.
Players from the men’s and women’s team will each take part in the 3-point competition while select men’s basketball players take flight for the dunk competition.
All eyes are on Marshall sophomore Taevion Kinsey, who has already solidified himself as a premier dunk artist in the college ranks.
Williams said that players within the team have their sights set on trying to take him down this season.
It’s all in an effort to put on the best possible show for fans during the free event — and, you know, bragging rights, too.
“Ever single day after practice, guys in the dunk contest are working on their dunks” Williams said. “We all see it and we know what could happen. Execution is going to be key. If some guys can execute what they’ve been practicing, look out! That’s all I’ve got to say.”
On Monday, Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni and women’s basketball coach Tony Kemper each hopped a flight to Dallas to take part in Conference USA’s Basketball Tip-Off event.
On Tuesday, they will usher in the season with friends and fans a bit closer to home.
Marshall’s two basketball programs usher in a new era, of sorts, with the event.
Both the men’s and women’s team will see new leadership on the floor in 2019-20 with the graduation of key pieces — Jon Elmore and C.J. Burks for the men while Shayna Gore and Taylor Porter for the women.
That allows fans to see players step into new roles starting Tuesday. For the men, names to watch include juniors Jarrod West and Williams for the men and senior Khadaijia Brooks, along with newcomers Savannah Wheeler and Dazha Congleton for the women.
Marshall’s women’s basketball team opens its season on Nov. 5 with a 6 p.m. contest against Kentucky Christian at 6 p.m. while the men’s slate opens at 7 p.m. on Nov. 7 with a home game against Robert Morris.