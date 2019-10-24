GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — History, playoff standing, bragging rights and the final home game for Gallia Academy’s seniors are among the backstory topics on the line when the Blue Devils host the Ironton Fighting Tigers at 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Field.
If that weren’t enough, the winner of the contest will be in the driver’s seat for the Ohio Valley Conference title with one game remaining for each school.
Ironton (6-1 overall, 4-0 OVC) is rated third in Division V, Region 19 in the latest Ohio High School Athletic Association playoff rankings and needs to be in the top four teams in its region to host a playoff game.
Gallia Academy (8-0, 4-0) is rated third in Division IV, Region 15, so it is in the same boat as its longtime rival. The winner of the game not only takes control of the OVC race but also captures valuable points in their playoff races.
In Ohio, where the top four teams in each region host the first-round playoff games, each of the eight playoff teams from each region is ranked on a points system.
Ironton didn’t earn a top-four spot in 2018 and was forced to travel for its first-round game against Johnstown-Monroe, whereas Gallia Academy did qualify to host a first-round game, though it had to be moved to Jackson High School due to field conditions. Ironton and Gallia Academy each lost those games.
“We understand it’s a lot of playoff points, but that’s still two weeks away,” Blue Devils head football coach Alex Penrod said. “As coaches we treat it and preach it as an ordinary game. When coaching teenagers, they hear a lot of the outside noise from their friends and teachers. Once the ball is kicked at 7 p.m. that’s when that noise is taken away.”
While Penrod downplayed the significance of Friday’s contest, Ironton head coach Trevon Pendleton knows what to expect.
“The beauty about it is that even though that we’re in a new conference, there’s two schools that have known each other for a long time,” said the second-year coach. “(The Fighting Tigers) are going to be amped up to play at Gallia. Their fans will be crazy; our fans always travel well too, so it will be a great atmosphere.”
The battles between the two schools go back to when each were charter members of the now defunct Southeastern Ohio Athletic League. In 2015, both joined the OVC.
Gallia Academy is the defending OVC champion, having gone undefeated in the conference in 2018, including a 36-33 win over the Pendleton’s Fighting Tigers at Tanks Memorial Stadium.
The Blue Devils have been on a similar path this year with its only close game being a 14-13 win over Point Pleasant on Sept. 13 at Memorial Field.
Gallia Academy comes into Friday’s game armed with James Armstrong, the OVC’s second leading rusher, whose 142 carries for 1,034 yards is second only to Portsmouth’s Tayln Parker. Along with Armstrong in the Blue Devils’ backfield is Michael Beasy, who is seventh in the OVC in rushing with 578 yards on 73 carries.
Penrod’s team also features Noah Vanco at quarterback, who figures to eclipse the 1,000-yard passing mark sometime before the end of the regular season, and Cade Roberts, who is in the OVC’s top 10 in receiving yards with 199.
“Armstrong and (Donevyn) Woodson can take it to the house,” Pendleton said. “They have a good line they can run behind. They do a lot of zone-read and (run-pass option)-type stuff.”
Pendleton has his own weapons to choose from also with LB/RB Reid Carrico who is a receiver and rushing threat whose numbers make him one of the OVC’s best offensive weapons.
Gage Salyers at QB has been effective since Pendleton took over the Ironton program two years ago and is a good safety who has a nose for the football.
Ironton is battle-tested too. It has notable wins over Wheelersburg and Russell, while the Fighting Tigers’ only loss is to Ashland Paul Blazer.
Penrod said Ironton offers plenty of options to worry about.
“With Ironton, they’re so dominant and relentless inside the box,” the coach said. “I wish I could say they have a weakness.
“A game like this you can’t have enough preparation time, but these kids are ready to go out and go to war.”