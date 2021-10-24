Ironton quarterback Jon Wylie tries to pass as Fairland's J.D. Brumfield attempts to tackle him during a high school football game Sept. 3 at Tanks Memorial Stadium in Ironton. Both teams made the playoffs.
HUNTINGTON -- Seven local Ohio high school football teams qualified for the playoffs and will take to the field this weekend.
In Division V, Region 19, No. 1 Ironton (9-1) entertains No. 16 Wellston (5-5) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Tanks Memorial Stadium. No. 5 Wheelersburg (7-3) plays host to 12th-seeded Portsmouth West (5-5) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Ed Miller Stadium. No. 9 Portsmouth (7-3) goes to Chillicothe to play No. 8 Zane Trace (8-2) at 7 p.m. Saturday.
In Division VI, Region 23, No. 2 Fairland (8-1) is home vs. No. 15 Buckeye Trail (4-5) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium. No. 5 Symmes Valley (9-0) entertains No. 12 KIPP Columbus (6-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday. No. 13 Coal Grove (5-4) visits No. 4 Barnesville (8-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday.
In Division IV, Region 15, No. 13 Gallia Academy (4-3) plays at No. 4 Heath (8-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.
The top 16 teams in each region made the playoffs, up from eight last season.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
