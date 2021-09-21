HUNTINGTON -- Fairland, Ironton, Portsmouth and Symmes Valley are on pace to host first-round football playoff games, while several other teams are on track to make the postseason.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association Harbin Computer Ratings were released Tuesday afternoon. The top 16 teams in each region qualify for the playoffs, with the top eight awarded home games.
Ironton (4-1, 7.7306) is the highest ranked local squad at No. 3 in Division V, Region 19. Portsmouth (4-1, 7.0113) is fourth. Piketon (5-0, 9.803) is No. 1 and West Lafayette Ridgewood (5-0, 9.0918) is second. Wheelersburg (2-3, 4.8551) is 10th and Meigs (2-2, 2.9971) 16th.
In Division VI, Region 23, Fairland (3-1, 5.6932) is fifth and Symmes Valley (4-0, 4.2967) is eighth. Fort Frye (4-0, 8.9205) is No. 1. Coal Grove (3-1, 3.6483) is 13th and Rock Hill (1-2, 2.0696) 19th.
In Division IV, Region 15, Gallia Academy (2-1, 5.0) is 13th. The Blue Devils were scheduled to play at Fairland on Friday, but COVID-19 problems in the Blue Devils' program led to the cancelation of that game. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (5-0, 10.6061) tops the region.
In Division VII, Region 28, Portsmouth Notre Dame (5-0, 7.0323) is second, trailing Maria Stein Marion Local (5-0, 10.2606). Sciotoville East (3-0, 4.1212) is eighth. Green (1-3, 0.875) is 19th.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
