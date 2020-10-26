HUNTINGTON — Ironton (7-0) finished second and Wheelersburg (7-1) sixth in Division V Monday in the Ohio Associated Press high school football poll.
Two-time defending state champion Kirtland (7-0) received 12 first-place votes and 162 points to win the poll championship. The Fighting Tigers picked up one first-place vote and 140 points to finish second. Canfield South Range (8-0, 128) earned two first-place votes and is third. West Lafayette Ridgewood (8-0, 111), which plays host to Wheelersburg in the playoffs Saturday, is fourth and St. Bernard Roger Bacon (8-0, 105, two first-place nods) is fifth.
Tontogany Otsego (8-0, 68) is seventh, followed by Findlay Liberty-Benton (7-1, 27); Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (7-1, 19), which plays at Ironton at 7 p.m. Saturday in a region semifinal; and Ottawa-Glandorf (7-1, 16).
Pickerington Central (9-0, 164) picked up 15 of 17 first-place votes to win the Division I (largest classification) poll title. West Chester Lakota was second, followed by Mentor, Clayton Northmont, Springfield, Cincinnati St. Xavier, Westerville Central, Dublin Coffman, Cincinnati Princeton and Lakewood St. Edward.
Akron Hoban (7-0, 157) claimed 15 first-place votes to win the poll championship in Division II. Toledo Central Catholic is second, Avon third, Massillon Perry fourth and Westerville South fifth. Hudson is sixth, followed by Massillon Washington, Cincinnati Winton Woods, Cincinnati LaSalle and Piqua.
In Division III, Chardon (8-0, 155) earned 11 of 17 first-place votes to win the poll title. Bellbrook is second, followed by Canfield, Hamilton Badin, Plain City Jonathan Alter, Streetsboro, Thornville Sheridan, Columbus DeSales, New Philadelphia and Kettering Alter.
Clarksville Clinton-Massie (8-0, 153) was picked No. 1 by 13 voters to claim the Division IV poll crown. St. Clairsville is second, followed by Cincinnati Wyoming, Bellevue, Canal Fulton Northwest, Bloom-Carroll, Waverly, Shelby, Cincinnati Indian Hill and Byesville Meadowbrook.
In Division VI, Coldwater (8-0, 163) was awarded 11 first-place votes to finish first. Mechanicsburg is second, ahead of Fort Frye, New Middletown Springfield, Archbold, Wickliffe, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, Frankfort Adena, Creston Norwayne and West Jefferson.
In Division VII, Maria Stein Marion Local (8-0, 169) received 16 first-place votes and was followed by Glouster Trimble, Ft. Loramie, Lima Central Catholic, Warren John F. Kennedy, New Madison Tri-Village, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, Dalton, DeGraff Riverside and Lucas.