Cincinnati Moeller's Jordan Marshall (24) attempts to push through the Fighting Tigers' defenders as they take on the Ironton High School football team on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Tanks Memorial Stadium in Ironton.
Ironton's Aaron Masters (14), from left, and Blake Murrell (56) charge onto the field as the Ironton High School football team goes up against Cincinnati Moeller on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Tanks Memorial Stadium in Ironton.
Ironton's Landon Wilson (15) screams after a successful advance down the field as the Ironton High School football team goes up against Cincinnati Moeller on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Tanks Memorial Stadium in Ironton.
IRONTON — Six high school football teams will play at Tanks Memorial Stadium Saturday, but Trevon Pendleton is concerned with just two.
"I'm the athletic director, but I'm the football coach first," said Pendleton, Ironton's coach. "We're focused on Johnson Central."
The Fighting Tigers (3-0), top-ranked in Ohio Division V, entertain the Golden Eagles (2-1), a Kentucky Class AAAA power, at 8 p.m. in the inaugural Ironton Gridiron Classic. The game is the last of three pitting strong Ohio squads against powerhouse teams from other states.
At 2 p.m., Cincinnati Moeller (3-0), ranked second in Ohio Division I, plays Our Lady of Good Counsel (2-0) of Olney, Maryland. The Crusaders have defeated Massillon 49-31, Louisville Trinity 28-3 and East Central of St. Leon, Indiana, 43-14. The Falcons topped Montvale (New Jersey) St. Joseph 42-21 and Baton Rouge (Louisiana) Catholic 38-35.
At 5 p.m., Cleveland Benedictine (0-3) takes on Hyattsville (Maryland) DeMatha (1-1). The Bengals are off to a surprisingly slow start, having lost to in-state foes Stow Walsh Jesuit 21-14, Toledo Central Catholic 31-0 and Cleveland Heights 22-21. The Stags opened with an 11-6 victory at Fort Lauderdale (Florida) Cardinal Gibbons, then fell 26-0 to Marlboro (Maryland) Rock Creek Christian Academy.
Ironton has beaten Wheelersburg 12-3, Jackson 29-26 and Fairland 34-13. Johnson Central defeated Lexington Lafayette 37-8 and Louisville Fern Creek 55-19 before losing 15-14 at North Laurel. The loss to the Jaguars was the first for the Eagles against a fellow team from Kentucky since Oct. 27, 2017, when they fell 35-19 at Belfry.
Pendleton said the Kirk Herbstreit Classic in Cincinnati was an inspiration for the Gridiron Classic. He added that Ironton's basketball success in hosting the Ironton Classic boys showcase and Tackett's Body Shop Classic girls showcase led to the idea of a similar event for football.
"We watched the Kirk Herbstreit Classic growing up and it's kind of gone away, so I thought we could do something like this," Pendleton said. "Our basketball team laid the groundwork for it. It's set up a little differently in football. I felt like if we handled it right we could get some really quality teams in here. Through some connections we have and people we know, we were able to land some really good football teams."
Pendleton said he thinks the Classic will be good for southeastern Ohio, an area often overlooked in a football-crazed state.
"It showcases our area to a lot of talented football players and showcases what our area has to offer," Pendleton said.
Tickets are available for $10 per game, or $20 for all three.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
