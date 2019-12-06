IRONTON — Along the passageway between Ironton High School’s Conley Center and Tanks Memorial Stadium known as Tiger Alley hangs a sign between the team photos of the state championship teams and the state runner-up teams that poses the question, “Who’s next 2???”
A pep rally at the school on Thursday that included guest speakers and ended with a parade through the town served as motivation for the 2019 Fighting Tigers to be the team that puts its photo on that sign.
The rally also was the school and community’s way of giving the football team a send-off as it began its journey to Canton where No. 5 Ironton (13-1) will take on No. 1 Kirtland (14-0) in the Ohio Division V state championship game at 8 p.m. Saturday in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Ironton City Schools will be closed Friday as students, parents and fans will take their turn to trek to Canton, but the atmosphere at each of the schools suggests there wouldn’t be much going on Thursday either.
“There’s no school Friday,” remarked one Ironton High School staff member who assisted with the assembly in the high school’s auditorium. “Today is just crazy.”
As the student body was led in to the sounds of Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, White Stripes and Guns N Roses, the middle section of seats was left open for the football team and cheerleaders.
Ironton High Principal Jeff Hairston greeted students and the team to the auditorium and introduced guest speakers Jason Philyaw, the Ironton radio broadcaster, Marshall team chaplain and IHS Class of 1972 Steve Harvey and former boys basketball coach and athletic director Mark Lafon.
Videos showed highlights from the previous 14 games played by Ironton mixed with audio of Philyaw’s play-by-play.
Another video showed clips of elementary and middle school students passing along their best wishes to the team.
“It means a lot that they look up to me and the team,” senior defensive end and fullback Seth Fosson said. “It’s good to be representing them right.”
Once the team was dismissed, two black buses with Ironton Fighting Tigers written across the windows awaited the team.
A police and first responder escort accompanied the buses as they left the school and made their way past the Lawrence County Courthouse, with fans capturing cellphone video along the way, and past other schools in the area.
Even Ironton St. Joe dismissed classes long enough for its students to stand along the sidewalk on South 6th Street as the buses passed.
After the team walked the halls of the Ironton elementary/middle school facility, it once again loaded the buses for an escort down U.S. 52 where it crossed the Ohio River for Interstate 64.
The Fighting Tigers had an approximately four-hour trip to Canton, while Kirtland is located just more than an hour from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Ironton, which won state titles in 1979 and 1989, is making its first appearance in the state championship since 1999.