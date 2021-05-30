HUNTINGTON — Ironton High School’s Quay Harrison is the Ohio Division II, Southeast District male track athlete of the year.
Harrison shared the honor with Brennan Perdue of Warren.
Region champion in the high jump, with a leap of 6 feet, Harrison earned a berth in the state track meet Friday and Saturday at Pickerington North High School.
Lauren Jolly of Wheelersburg was named the girls Division II. Southeast District athlete of the year. Coal Grove’s Aaron Hankins was named girls Division IV, Southeast District coach of the year.
All those student-athletes qualified for the state meet in various events, with Hankins taking three relay units to the championships.
Rock Hill’s Noah Wood also qualified after winning the 400-meter run at the Division II regional meet. Wood win in 51.23, well off his district record time of 48.5. Wood also qualified in the 200 meters in 22.7. Ironton’s Trent Hacker qualified in the high jump, tying Harrison at 6 feet.