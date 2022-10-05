Anticipation for Ironton's high school football game with Coal Grove might be as high as it's ever been.
The Fighting Tigers (7-0 overall, 5-0 Ohio Valley Conference) entertain the Hornets (5-2, 2-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Tanks Memorial Stadium. At stake are a huge number of ratings points that determine playoff seeding. Ironton is looking to clinch home-field advantage in Division V, Region 19, where it is No. 1, throughout the playoffs. Coal Grove seeks to do the same in Division VI, Region 23, where it is No. 2.
The Tigers have run their schedule, beating tough foes Wheelersburg, Jackson, Fairland and Johnson Central. The Hornets haven't played as tough a slate but have been impressive even in defeat, losing to 43-42 to a strong Portsmouth team and 36-33 to undefeated Gallia Academy.
Ironton owns a 6-1 record vs. Coal Grove since joining the Ohio Valley Conference in 2015. The Hornets haven't been competitive in the series since a 21-12 loss in 2018. The Tigers have won the last two 71-0 and 48-0.
Coal Grove, though, enters the contest with Southeastern Ohio's leading rusher, senior Chase Hall, who has 1,485 yards and 27 touchdowns on 147 carries.
Ironton counters with an array of weapons that includes running back Jaquez Keyes, committed to Wisconsin, and wide receiver Ty Perkins and linebacker Trevor Carter, both committed to Cincinnati. Amari Felder also is a threat as a running back and safety. The Tigers' offense begins with senior quarterback Tayden Carpenter, who has completed 62 of 94 passes for 1,030 yards and 13 touchdowns, with two interceptions.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
