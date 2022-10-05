The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Fairland takes on Ironton during a high school football game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in Proctorville.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

Anticipation for Ironton's high school football game with Coal Grove might be as high as it's ever been.

The Fighting Tigers (7-0 overall, 5-0 Ohio Valley Conference) entertain the Hornets (5-2, 2-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Tanks Memorial Stadium. At stake are a huge number of ratings points that determine playoff seeding. Ironton is looking to clinch home-field advantage in Division V, Region 19, where it is No. 1, throughout the playoffs. Coal Grove seeks to do the same in Division VI, Region 23, where it is No. 2.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

