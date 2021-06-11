HUNTINGTON -- League champion Ironton placed four players on the All-Ohio Valley Conference baseball first team.
Cameron Deere, Cole Freeman, Trevor Kleinman and Jon Wylie were Fighting Tigers' first-team selections. Ironton coach Travis Wiley was named OVC coach of the year after leading the Tigers to a 12-2 conference record.
OVC runner-up Fairland placed three players -- Gavin Hunt, Dacoda Chapman and Alex Rogers -- on the first unit. Gallia Academy and Rock Hill finished in a tie for third in the league standings and each placed a trio of players on the first team. Blue Devils Zane Loveday, Trent Johnson and Cole Hines were joined on the first team by Redmen Tyler Brammer, Hayden Harper and Nick Vankeuren.
Two players -- Daewin Spence and Tyler Duncan -- from Portsmouth made the squad, as did Travis Grim and Thomas Sentz of Chesapeake, Tait Matney of Coal Grove and Levi Lawson of South Point.
Earning honorable-mention honors were Kyle Howell and Jake Sloan of Ironton, Tyler Sammons and Blake Trevathan of Fairland, Colton Roe and Grant Bryan of Gallia Academy, Brayden Friend and Isaiah Kelly of Rock Hill, Drew Roe and Zach Ward of Portsmouth, Isaiah Walsh and Jacob Daniels of Chesapeake, Xander Keaton and Conner Harrison of Coal Grove, and Zac Cline and Hunter McCallister of South Point.