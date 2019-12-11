HUNTINGTON — Since it reached the state championship game, Ironton’s domination of the All-Ohio Valley Conference high school football team is no surprise.
Reid Carrico, Seth Fosson, Junior Jones, Jordan Grizzle, Collin Freeman and Gage Salyers were Fighting Tigers named to the first team after helping their team to conference and region championships, a 13-2 record and a runner-up finish in Division V. Ironton’s Trevon Pendleton was tabbed coach of the year.
Gallia Academy was well represented, with James Armstrong, Brayden Easton, Cade Roberts, Riley Starnes and Noah Vance on the first team. Joining them from Portsmouth was Talyn Parker, Eric Purdy, Drew Roe and Bryce Wallace.
Fairland placed Michael Stitt, Jordan Williams and J.D. Brumfield on the first unit. Rock Hill’s first-teamers were T.J. McGinnis, Tucker Carpenter and Logan Hankins.
First-team players from Chesapeake were Kamren Harless and Will Todd. Ben Compliment and Reece York of Coal Grove made the squad, as did Grant Gifford and Larry Fox of South Point.
Earning honorable mention were Cameron Deere and Noah Davidson of Ironton; Zach Hemby and Cole Reese of Gallia Academy, Ty Pendleton and Austin Mckenzie of Portsmouth; Gavin Hunt and Brennen West of Fairland; Ethan McClaskey and Tristan Delong of Rock Hill; Donald Richendollar and Luke Shields of Chesapeake; Austin Stapleton and Austin Storms of Coal Grove; and Bennett McCallister and Chance Gunther of South Point.