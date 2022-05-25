League tri-champions Ironton, Rock Hill and Portsmouth placed four players apiece on the All-Ohio Valley Conference high school softball first team.
Senior pitcher Keegan Moore, an Ohio University signee, headed the Fighting Tigers contingent. Sophomore teammates Graycie Brammer, Bella Sorbilli and Emily Weber also were named to the squad.
Isabell Melvin, Aleigha Matney, Shay Matney and Nevaeh Hackworth represented the Redwomen. Trojans first-teamers were seniors Faith Phillips and Madison Perry, and sophomores Emily Cheatham and Olivia Dickerson.
Perry, a University of Rio Grande recruit, was the player of the year.
Also on the first team were, Jenna Harrison and Abigail Hammons from Gallia Academy, Kaylee Salyer and Katie Pruitt from Fairland, Kayleigh Murphy and Rylee Harmon from Coal Grove, McKenna Brown from Chesapeake and Alli Stidham from South Point.
Carrie Blagg from Rock Hill, Jim Dyer from Ironton and Kristen Bradshaw from Portsmouth shared coach of the year honors.
Players earning honorable mention were Abby Morrison and Charlee Long from Rock Hill, Kylie Miller and Aubrey Ferguson from Ironton, Madison Ankrom and Olivia Ramey from Portsmouth, Mo Meadows and Grace Truance from Gallia Academy, Ally Shepherd and Katie Dehart from Fairland, Katie Deeds and Abbie Deeds from Coal Grove, Hannah Webb and Jaelyn Adkins from Chesapeake and Kodee Langdon and Olivia Perkins from Portsmouth.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
