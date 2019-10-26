GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Ironton clinched at least a share of the Ohio Valley Conference championship in stunning fashion Friday night with a 52-0 victory over Gallia Academy in high school football at Memorial Field.
The Fighting Tigers (8-1 overall, 6-0 OVC) scored five touchdowns in the second quarter — three on their first play from scrimmage and one on a punt return, covering 256 yards — in snapping the defending league champion Blue Devils’ 15-game regular-season winning streak.
“We got off the field on third down and capitalized on the other end,” Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton said. “I can’t say enough about our assistant coaches (on defense). They do a great job getting our kids ready on that side of the ball.”
Ironton can clinch the title outright Friday at home if it defeats Portsmouth (8-1 overall, 5-1 OVC). If the Tigers lose to the Trojans and Gallia Academy wins at South Point (1-8), Ironton, Gallia Academy and Portsmouth will tie for the league title. The Tigers also figure to pick up a huge haul of playoff points in Division V, Region 19 after pounding the Division IV Blue Devils.
The Tigers took the lead at 7:46 of the first quarter on a 32-yard field goal by Avery Book on Ironton’s first possession. The play was set up by a 24-yard run by Cameron Deere to the Blue Devils’ 21.
The Tigers extended the lead to 10-0 on the first play of the second quarter when Gage Salyers hit Collin Freeman on a post pattern for a 50-yard touchdown.
Ironton quickly made it 17-0. Gunnar Crawford blocked an Andrew Toler punt and the ball rolled out of bounds at the Gallia Academy 15. On the first play from scrimmage, Seth Fosson scored up the middle with 10:33 left in the second quarter.
After the Tigers defense held the Blue Devils (8-1, 5-1) to a three-and-out for the fourth time in five series, Toler punted again. Kyle Howell returned the kick 59 yards for a touchdown. Book’s extra point gave Ironton a home-crowd-quieting 24-0 lead with 9 minutes left until halftime.
Gallia Academy put together its best drive of the first half, moving to the Tigers’ 28, but Michael Beazy was stopped on fourth-and-1 to give Ironton the ball. The Tigers responded on their first play with a 72-yard touchdown pass from Salyers to Reid Carrico to make it 31-0 with 3 minutes left until halftime.
Ironton’s defense forced another three-and-out and Toler punted to Howell, who made a fair catch at the Tigers 40. On the next play, Salyers threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Grizzle as Ironton went up 38-0.
“We broke some tendencies we’ve had,” Pendleton said. “We have play makers all over the field and they made plays,” Pendleton said.
The Blue Devils drove to the Ironton 27 before Noah Vanco completed a pass to Ben Cox, who fumbled at the 10. Cameron Deere recovered for the Tigers to end the threat.
The Tigers didn’t let up initially in the third quarter, as Carrico’s 18-yard touchdown run capped a five-play, 61-yard drive that with Izsac Unger’s extra point made it 45-0 at 8:33 of the third quarter. Ironton subbed liberally after that, but still scored on Cameron Browning’s 28-yard run with 4:12 to play.
Gallia Academy’s best scoring opportunity came with 8:57 left in the game when Toler missed a 38-yard field goal attempt.
The victory was Ironton’s largest ever over the Blue Devils, topping a 49-0 triumph in 2016.
IRONTON 3 35 7 14 — 52
GALLIA ACADEMY 0 0 0 0 — 0
I — Book FG 32
I — Freeman 50 pass from Salyers (Book kick)
I — Fosson 15 run (Book kick)
I — Howell 59 punt return (Book kick)
I — Carrico 72 pass from Salyers (Book kick)
I — Grizzle 60 pass from Salyers (Book kick)
I — Carrico 18 run (Unger kick)
I — Browning 28 run (Unger kick)