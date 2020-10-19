Essential reporting in volatile times.

20201020-hds-ohiopoll.jpg
Sholten Singer The Herald-Dispatch

Ironton's Ashton Duncan tries to break the tackle attempt of New Lexington's Lukas Ratliff as Hunter Kellogg (7) closes in Saturday during an Ohio Division V, Region 19 high school football playoff game at Tanks memorial Stadium. 

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Ironton remained ranked second and Wheelersburg eighth in the Ohio Associated Press Football Poll Monday.

The Fighting Tigers (7-0) received one first-place vote and 146 points to trail only defending state champions Kirtland (8-0, 169), which picked up 12 first-place votes.

The Fighting Tigers entertain Johnstown-Monroe (6-2) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Tanks Memorial Stadium in the third round of the Division V, Region 19 playoffs.

Wheelersburg (6-1) earned 52 points. The Pirates are at home at 7 p.m. Saturday against Columbus Bishop Ready (6-2).

Canfield South Range (7-0, 125) is third in the poll. Findlay Liberty-Benton (7-0, 106) was awarded one first-place vote and is fourth. West Lafayette Ridgewood (7-0, 100) rounded out the top five.

Garrettsville Garfield (7-0, 97) picked up two No. 1 votes and is sixth, followed by St. Bernard Roger Bacon (7-0, 82, which received two first-place nods. Tontogany Otsego (7-1, 41) is ninth and Gahanna Columbus Academy (6-1, 17) 10th.

Pickerington Central (8-0) is No. 1 in Division I, the state’s largest classification. Akron Hoban (6-0) tops Division II. Chardon (7-0) is atop Division III. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (7-0) is first Division IV. Coldwater (70) is No. 1 in Division VI. Maria Stein Marion Local (7-0) is top-ranked in Division VII.

