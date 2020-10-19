HUNTINGTON — Ironton remained ranked second and Wheelersburg eighth in the Ohio Associated Press Football Poll Monday.
The Fighting Tigers (7-0) received one first-place vote and 146 points to trail only defending state champions Kirtland (8-0, 169), which picked up 12 first-place votes.
The Fighting Tigers entertain Johnstown-Monroe (6-2) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Tanks Memorial Stadium in the third round of the Division V, Region 19 playoffs.
Wheelersburg (6-1) earned 52 points. The Pirates are at home at 7 p.m. Saturday against Columbus Bishop Ready (6-2).
Canfield South Range (7-0, 125) is third in the poll. Findlay Liberty-Benton (7-0, 106) was awarded one first-place vote and is fourth. West Lafayette Ridgewood (7-0, 100) rounded out the top five.
Garrettsville Garfield (7-0, 97) picked up two No. 1 votes and is sixth, followed by St. Bernard Roger Bacon (7-0, 82, which received two first-place nods. Tontogany Otsego (7-1, 41) is ninth and Gahanna Columbus Academy (6-1, 17) 10th.
Pickerington Central (8-0) is No. 1 in Division I, the state’s largest classification. Akron Hoban (6-0) tops Division II. Chardon (7-0) is atop Division III. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (7-0) is first Division IV. Coldwater (70) is No. 1 in Division VI. Maria Stein Marion Local (7-0) is top-ranked in Division VII.