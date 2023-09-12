Ironton, South Point and Fairland occupy top eight spots in Division V, Region 19 of the initial Ohio high school football computer ratings.
The top 16 teams in each region qualify for the playoffs, with the top eight earning home-field advantage in the first round.
Ironton (3-1, 7.5139 points) is second in the region behind Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (3-0, 8.1667). South Point (3-1, 6.1750) is fourth heading into Friday’s home game with the Fighting Tigers. Fairland (3-1, 5.5227) is sixth entering Friday’s 7 p.m. home game with Rock Hill.
Chesapeake (3-1,4.5417) is 14th. The Panthers play at Coal Grove at 7 p.m. Friday.
West Muskingum is third, Barnesville fifth and Portsmouth West seventh. Columbus Africentric, Utica and Gahanna Columbus Academy are tied at No. 8. Byesville Meadowbrook, Belmont Union Local, Piketon, Chesapeake, Minford and New Lexington round out the top 16. Wheelersburg is 17th, Portsmouth 20th and Meigs and River Valley are tied at 26th.
In Division VI, Region 23, Coal Grove (3-1, 5.15) is fifth. Rock Hill (2-2, 2.3342) is 18th. West Jefferson (4-0, 8.2750) tops the circuit, followed in the top eight by Sugarcreek Garaway, Marion Elgin, Fort Frye, Coal Grove, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, Newcomerstown and Galion Northmor. Loudonville is ninth ahead of Crooksville, Nelsonville-York, Columbus Grandview Heights, Howard East Knox, Glouster Trimble, Mount Gilead and and Martins Ferry in the top 16.
In Division VII, Region 27, Eastern Meigs (4-0, 6.300) is No. 1. South Gallia (3-1, 3.225) is sixth entering Friday’s 7 p.m. game at Oak Hill. Symmes Valley (1-3, 1.250), which plays at Manchester at 7 p.m. Friday, is 16th. Green (1-3, 0.875), host to Fairview at 7:30 p.m. Friday, is tied for 17th.
Eastern Pike is No. 2, followed in the top eight by Caldwell, Waterford, Lancaster Fairfield Christian, Miller, South Gallia and Beallsville. Portsmouth Notre Dame is ninth ahead of Hannibal River, Sciotoville East, Bridgeport, Shadyside, Woodfield Monroe Central, Racine Southern and Symmes Valley.
Gallia Academy (4-0, 7.0179), which entertains Portsmouth at 7 p.m. Friday, is fifth in Division IV, Region 15. Thornville Sheridan (4-0, 9.600) is No. 1. Steubenville, Circleville Logan Elm, Duncan Falls Philo, Gallia Academy, Columbus Hartley, Columbus East and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley complete the top eight. Columbus Ready, Plain City Johnathan Alder, Vinton County, Newark Licking Valley, Hebron Lakewood, Columbus Eastmoor and McConnelsville Morgan round out the top 16.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
