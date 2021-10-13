IRONTON — Ironton’s first task in preparing for its high school football game at Gallia Academy at 7 p.m. Friday was to collect all its players.
Several Fighting Tigers took recruiting visits during the weekend. That so many were attracting college attention is part of the reason why Ironton likely enters the contest with the Blue Devils as a heavy favorite.
Linebacker Lincoln Barnes, defensive tackle Riley Boggs and wide receiver Ty Perkins visited Marshall University on Saturday. Linebacker Angelo Washington and running back Jaquez Keyes visited the University of Louisville. Wide receiver Landen Wilson visited James Madison University.
“The kid is the definition of a baller,” Fighting Tigers coach Trevon Pendleton said of Wilson.
Pendleton praised all those players and others, including quarterback Tayden Carpenter, who has helped rejuvenate Ironton’s offense since his return from an injury that cost him the first four games of the season. Carpenter has completed 33 of 41 passes for 694 yards and 12 touchdowns, with no interceptions, since his return.
Ironton (7-1 overall, 5-0 Ohio Valley Conference) is aiming for not only a league championship but strong playoff seeding position in Division V, Region 19. The Tigers have played in the state championship game each of the last two years and hope to make it three in a row.
Gallia Academy (3-2, 1-1) has struggled to put together a season as COVID-19 has hit hard in Gallia County. The Blue Devils feature a college prospect of their own in 6-foot-8, 305-pound offensive lineman Isaac Cleary, who visited Eastern Kentucky University on Saturday.
Gallia Academy rosters just 22 players, but its starters are strong. Quarterback Brody Fellure has completed 37 of 56 passes for 403 yards and five touchdowns, with three interceptions. Kenyon Franklin has seven catches for 220 yards, an average of 31.4 yards per reception. Briar Williams has caught 10 passes for 162 yards.
Ironton is third in Region 19 with 16.13.31 ratings points. The top 16 teams qualify for the playoffs, with the top eight earning home games in the first round. The Blue Devils are 14th in Division IV, Region 15, with 6.9406 points. An upset of the Tigers likely would secure a playoff spot. A loss, however, could drop Gallia Academy out of contention.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
