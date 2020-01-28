HUNTINGTON — Ironton is 10th in the latest Ohio Associated Press high school girls basketball poll, released Tuesday.

The Fighting Tigers (14-3) earned 19 points. Wheelersburg (16-1, 52) is seventh.

Columbus Africentric (15-3, 153) picked up 14 first-place votes to rank No. 1. Castalia Margaretta (16-1, 119) was awarded one first-place vote and is second. Berlin Hiland (16-1, 109) is third, followed by Eastern-Brown (18-0, 101), Elyria Catholic (16-1, 100), Cardington-Lincoln (15-1, 73), Wheelersburg, Findlay Liberty-Benton (12-2, 34), Ottawa-Glandorf (15-1, 28) and Ironton.

Others receiving 12 or more points were Tontogany Otsego, Chillicothe Southeastern and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon.

Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (20-0, 160) is No. 1 in Division I. The Cougars, who received all 16 first-place votes, play Huntington St. Joe (17-0) at 5:10 p.m. Saturday in the Tackett’s Body Shop Shootout in Ironton.

Circleville (19-0, 151) tops Division II.

Ft. Laramie (17-0, 160) is top ranked in Division IV. Portsmouth Notre Dame (16-1, 95) is third.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.