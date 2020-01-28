HUNTINGTON — Ironton is 10th in the latest Ohio Associated Press high school girls basketball poll, released Tuesday.
The Fighting Tigers (14-3) earned 19 points. Wheelersburg (16-1, 52) is seventh.
Columbus Africentric (15-3, 153) picked up 14 first-place votes to rank No. 1. Castalia Margaretta (16-1, 119) was awarded one first-place vote and is second. Berlin Hiland (16-1, 109) is third, followed by Eastern-Brown (18-0, 101), Elyria Catholic (16-1, 100), Cardington-Lincoln (15-1, 73), Wheelersburg, Findlay Liberty-Benton (12-2, 34), Ottawa-Glandorf (15-1, 28) and Ironton.
Others receiving 12 or more points were Tontogany Otsego, Chillicothe Southeastern and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon.
Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (20-0, 160) is No. 1 in Division I. The Cougars, who received all 16 first-place votes, play Huntington St. Joe (17-0) at 5:10 p.m. Saturday in the Tackett’s Body Shop Shootout in Ironton.
Circleville (19-0, 151) tops Division II.
Ft. Laramie (17-0, 160) is top ranked in Division IV. Portsmouth Notre Dame (16-1, 95) is third.