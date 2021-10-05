HUNTINGTON -- Ironton and Portsmouth's 122-year-old high school football rivalry is heating up three weeks before they play as the Fighting Tigers and Trojans jockey for position in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Harbin Computer Ratings.
Ironton (6-1, 12.1018 points) is third in Division VI, Region 19 and Portsmouth (6-1, 10.2204) fifth. The top 16 teams in each region at season's end qualify for the playoffs, with the top eight receiving first-round home games.
Piketon (6-0, 15.2594) is No. 1, West Lafayette Ridgewood (7-0, 13.19.15) is second and Harvest Prep (4-1, 11.0519) fourth. Amanda-Clearcreek (5-2, 9.8163), Columbus Academy (4-3, 8.6856) and Wheelersburg (4-3, 8.4628) round out the top eight. Minford, Zane Trace, Portsmouth West, West Muskingum, Liberty Union, Northwest, Wellston and Coshocton make up the rest of the top 16. Meigs (2-4, 3.2402) is 19th, River Valley (2-3, 2.7039) 20th and Oak Hill (1-6, 1.7769) 21st. Chesapeake (0-5, 0.0) and South Point (0-6, 0.0) are tied for 25th. The Pointers visit the Panthers at 7 p.m. Friday.
Fairland (5-1, 10.1552) is No. 5 in Division VI, Region 23. The Dragons entertain Portsmouth at 7 p.m. Friday in a potential point bonanza for the winner. Fort Frye (5-1, 13.3276) is top rated. West Jefferson (7-0, 12.3571) is No. 2, Northmor (7-0, 12.3367) third and Africentric (5-1, 10.2319) fourth. Barnesville, Worthington Christian and Symmes Valley (6-0, 6.3958) finish the top eight. The Vikings host Division VII, Region 28 No. 10 Sciotoville East (4-1, 4.4753) in a key game at 7 p.m. Friday.
The rest of the top 16 in Region 23 features Nelsonville-York, Lucasville Valley, Centerburg, KIPP Columbus, Northridge, Coal Grove (4-2, 4.6850), Buckeye Trail and Fredericktown. Coal Grove is home to Ironton at 7 p.m. Friday. Rock Hill (2-3, 2.3769) is 21st.
In Division VII, Region 27, South Gallia (0-5, 0.0) is tied for 26th. In Region 28, Green (1-3, 0.8750) is 20th.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
