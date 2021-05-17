Perhaps the most amazing of all astonishing statistics in any high school sport in the Tri-State Area this year came in a softball game featuring Ironton and Portsmouth Notre Dame.
The Fighting Tigers and Titans combined for 55 strikeouts in one game, a 2-1 Portsmouth Notre Dame victory in 16 innings in Portsmouth. The Titans’ Gwen Sparks fanned 28 in 12 innings and reliever Kyndall Ford whiffed five in four innings of relief. The Tigers’ Keegan Moore, an Ohio University signee, struck out 22.
Sparks’ 28 strikeouts is tied for 16th in Ohio high school softball history. She threw 157 pitches and Moore 233.
That performance was one of several astounding recent efforts.
St. Albans pitcher Tayven Stephenson struck out 22 batters in eight innings of a 1-0 softball win over Spring Valley. Lincoln County freshman Josie Bird hit three home runs in softball against Huntington High to give her nine for the season. Ashland’s Lauren Spears hit two three-run homers against Raceland.
Spring Valley baseball pitcher Branson McCloud threw a no-hitter in a 1-0 loss at Riverside. Wheelersburg softball pitcher Andi Jo Howard hurled a perfect game against Eastern-Pike. Ironton’s Ashton Duncan and Trevor Kleinman combined to no-hit Northwest.
Gallia Academy’s Callie Wilson set an Ohio Valley Conference meet girls record in the high jump, leaping 10 feet, 7 inches to better the mark of 10-6 set by Fairland’s Megan Brooks in 2010. Rock Hill’s Jaina Bailey set a Rock Hill discus record of 109-1, breaking that mark of 103-0 set by Crystal Bamer in 1999.
Lincoln County’s Meghan Stump hurled a perfect game against Parkersburg South. Lawrence County’s baseball program has posted eight consecutive 20-win seasons.
CONDOLENCES: Prayers are requested for former Huntington St. Joe boys basketball assistant coach Greg Ferguson, whose wife Barty died this week.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Boyd County soccer goal keeper Jackson Samuel signed with the University of Pikeville. Lions girls basketball stars Laney Whitmore (Fairmont State) and Bailey Rucker (Centre) also signed.
Ironton St. Joe basketball standout J.C. Damron signed with Mount St. Joseph’s University in Cincinnati. Pikeville High School quarterback Isaac McNamee received a scholarship offer from Murray State.
NOTES, QUOTES ANECDOTES: Ironton’s boys track team finished second in the state middle school track meet.
Former Spring Valley running back Owen Chafin was named WVU’s Student-Athlete Enhancement’s male of the year for putting in the most community service hours of any Mountaineer in any sport. Portsmouth set a school record for softball victories, with 20, breaking the record of 17 set in 2000.
Barboursville won the Cabell County middle school golf championship. Wahama’s softball team outscored opponents 79-2 in its 5-0 start. Meigs won the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division baseball championship. Wellston and Athens shared the TVC Ohio softball title.
Former Huntington St. Joe soccer star Abbi Hugh of Marshall was named to the United Coaches All-South Region second team. Former Huntington High track star Ryan McGuffin of Gardner-Webb University won was named to the Big South Conference all-academic team with a 4.0 grade point average.
Former Ironton softball star Bre Klaiber of St. Anslem College was named the Northeast-10 Conference Northeast Division player of the year. Former River Valley softball standout Cierra Roberts of the University of Rio Grande was named to the River States Conference Champion of Character team.
Taylor Webb of Symmes Valley, Kenzie Cremeens of Ironton and Caitlyn Brisker of Oak Hill, all of the University of Rio Grande, made the River States Conference softball first team. Stacy Davis is the new girls golf coach at Ashland.
Coal Grove won the Ohio Valley Conference boys and girls track championships. The Hornets’ Kylee Thomas and Portsmouth’s Charlie Putnam took high-point honors. Portsmouth Clay’s softball team won its 40th sectional championship.
Former Huntington High track star Safiyyah Mitchell of Marshall University won the Conference USA women’s 100-meter hurdles in 13.51 seconds. Former Ironton and Ashland defensive back Jake Long of West Virginia University has entered the transfer portal.
St. Albans won the Mountain State Athletic Conference softball title. Former East Carter pitcher Montana Fouts of the University Alabama is the Southeastern Conference softball tournament most valuable player. She also set an SEC tournament record with 15 strikeouts vs. Kentucky.
Russell boys basketball coach Tom Barrick resigned. Portsmouth Clay won the Southern Ohio Conference Division I baseball title.