IRONTON -- Football is a "what have you done for me lately" game, meaning Ironton's 36-9 victory over Portsmouth two weeks ago means little, now.
The Fighting Tigers (10-1) entertain the Trojans (8-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the second round of the Ohio Division V, Region 19 high school playoffs at Tanks Memorial Stadium.
Ironton beat Portsmouth in the regular-season finale, rallying from a 9-0 deficit to win the Ohio Valley Conference championship and secure the No. 1 seed in the postseason. The Tigers clobbered Wellston 49-6 in the opening round of the playoffs. The loss to Ironton sent the Trojans tumbling to a No. 9 and a first-round road game at Zane Trace, where Portsmouth prevailed 38-22, to set up a rematch with a foe they've played since 1899.
"It's a rivalry game," Tigers coach Trevon Pendleton said. "You can throw the record out the window. You can throw what happened the week before out the window. We have to come ready to play."
The key might be Tigers quarterback Braden Schreck. Ironton's No. 3 passer and a freshman made his first start last week after injuries to Tayden Carpenter and Jon Wylie. Pendleton didn't ease Schreck into the lineup or try to protect him by handing off. Schreck completed 9 of 11 passes for 179 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions in just two quarters vs. the Rockets.
"Braden Schreck played a great game," Pendleton said.
Portsmouth, though, brings a stronger defense than did Wellston. The Trojans are stout in the front seven and athletic in the secondary. They'll undoubtedly try to test the ninth grader.
Portsmouth's win over Zane Trace was its first playoff victory since 2002. Quarterback Drew Roe is the area's premier passer and he has a bevy of speedy receivers at his disposal. He stunned the Tigers with a 54-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Carr on the first play of their regular-season game. Ironton adjusted well after that.
The Tigers have won three in a row in the series, which it leads 62-60-7.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
