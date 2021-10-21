HUNTINGTON -- It's the second-oldest high school football rivalry in Ohio, but Ironton vs. Portsmouth never gets old.
The Trojans (7-2 overall, 4-1 Ohio Valley Conference) take on the host Fighting Tigers (8-1, 5-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Tanks Memorial Stadium. With a victory, Ironton wins the Ohio Valley Conference outright for the third consecutive season. If Portsmouth wins, the Trojans claim a piece of the league title.
At stake is a huge haul of playoff points. The Tigers are second in Division V, Region 19 with 20.2222 points, chasing No. 1 Piketon (8-0, 20.7955). The Trojans are eighth, with 12.4626 points and are looking to secure homefield advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
“It’s always a battle, no matter what the records are," Portsmouth coach Bruce Kalb said. "There’s a lot of pride on the line. We have to come out and execute and perform up to our abilities."
Ironton and Portsmouth have played one another 128 times, the first in 1899, with the Tigers leading the series 61-60-7. They play for the Tom Grashel Memorial Trophy. Only Piqua and Troy have met more often, 135 times.
The Trojans would be unbeaten if not for a pair of one-point losses -- 35-34 at Waverly and 15-14 at Fairland. Ironton's lone loss was 25-7 to Division I power Cincinnati Moeller. Each has breezed through OVC play, with the exception being their games with Fairland, which the Tigers edged 20-14 in overtime on Sept. 3.
Ironton's offense has been effective by committee, with wide receivers Ty Perkins and Aaron Masters joining running backs Jaquez Keyes and Amar Howard in battering defenses. The Tigers received a significant boost from the return from injury of quarterback Tayden Carpenter, who received a scholarship offer from the University of Kansas last week. Since missing the first four games, Carpenter has completed 43 of 53 passes for 901 yards and 13 touchdowns, with one interception.
Master has caught 18 passes for 427 yards and five scores. Perkins has 15 catches for 405 yards and six touchdowns.
Portsmouth, too, features a stellar quarterback in senior quarterback Drew Roe, who has completed 151 of 224 attempts for 1,925 yards and 25 touchdowns, with merely four interceptions. He also has rushed for 408 yards and 11 touchdowns on 86 carries.
Reade Pendleton leads a group of fast receivers who run sharp routes. Pendleton has 49 catches for 563 yards and eight touchdowns. Donavon Carr has 21 catches for 476 yards and seven TDs. Dariyonne Bryant has 30 receptions for 426 yards and seven touchdowns. Jayden Bryant has caught 35 balls for 384 yards and two touchdowns.