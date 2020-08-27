IRONTON — When Ironton and Portsmouth meet in football, the weather usually is cold and the game generally has playoff implications.
Neither is true this season, but the longtime rivals figure to be as intense as usual when they meet at 7 p.m. Friday at the Trojan Coliseum. The temperature is projected to be in the 80s and all teams make the playoffs this year, thanks to changes implemented because of COVID-19.
“It’s almost game time,” Ironton linebacker Reid Carrico said. “It’s been a long time coming and it’s my last go round. I’m looking forward to it.”
The game is the first of six regular-season contests, all in the Ohio Valley Conference. The game will be the 136th featuring Ironton and Portsmouth since 1902, making it the second-longest rivalry in Ohio. Piqua and Troy have met 137 times. Massillon Washington and Canton McKinley are next, having played 132 times.
“I’m just glad that we’re getting to play football games,” Carrico said. “It’s a trophy game, a big rivalry game. There’s something to play for. You have to show up and show out.”
Last Nov. 1, Ironton beat Portsmouth 48-7 to clinch outright the OVC title on its way to a spot in the Dvivision V state championship game.
“We’ll have to play our A-game,” Tigers coach Trevon Pendleton said. “We have to play four quarters. When we do that, We can play with anybody in the state.”
Ironton returns most of its team from 2019, but will have to break in a new quarterback, likely Will York, to replace Gage Salyers, who now plays at Youngstown State.
“That’s been our most-open battle in camp,” Pendleton said. “We have a lot of guys capable of playing quarterback.”
Portsmouth must replace all-time leading rusher Talyn Parker, an all-stater and district offensive player pf the year who graduated. The Trojans also must replace 13 other players from last year’s playoff squad.
Portsmouth coach Bruce Kalb said his team will still feature a ground-based attack, but with Parker gone will be more creative in how it moves the ball.
“As a play caller, I’ve evolved,” Kalb said. “At the heart, I’m still a two-back, tight-end based offense. That’s the type of football I love. At the same time, I saw last year that we had a feature back in Talyn Parker, but teams were going to plan for Talyn. Last year, we evolved and this offseason we started finding new ways to be balanced.”