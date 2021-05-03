HUNTINGTON — Ironton drew a bye in the Ohio Division III, Southeast 2 sectional high school softball playoffs opening round.
On May 14, the Fighting Tigers (21-3) will play host to the winner of the first-round game featuring New Lexington and Eastern-Brown. The winner of the second-round contest advances to play either Portsmouth West or Albany Alexander in the third round.
Chesapeake visits Oak Hill on May 11 in a first-round game in the same sectional tournament, with the winner playing at Adena on May 15. Also in the sectional Southeastern entertains Minford.
In Division III, section 3, South Point plays at Nelsonville-York on May 11, with the victor going to Westfall May 14 in round two. Portsmouth drew a bye and on May 14 will be home to either Northwest or Piketon. Rock Hill visits Coal Grove on May 14, with the winner to play the team that emerges from the Portsmouth bracket. Eastern-Meigs plays Zane Trace in the other game.
Wheelersburg is the top seed in Division III, Section 1. The Pirates on May 14 will play either Lynchburg Clay or Federal Hocking. Fairland is home to West Union on May 11, with the winner going to Wellston on May 14. Also in the section, North Adams plays at Lucasville Valley, with the winner going to Crooksville; and Huntington-Ross takes on Leesburg Fairfield.
In Division II, Meigs goes to Unioto, and Gallia Academy visits Warren, on May 10. The winner play one another.
In Division IV, Green plays at Belpre, and South Gallia visits Waterford on May 13. That same day, Symmes Valley will play host to either Paint Valley or Sciotoville East.