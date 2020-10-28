IRONTON — Ironton hasn’t given up more than 11 points in a high school football game this season.
If the Fighting Tigers can surrender that few again this week, they will have achieved a major accomplishment.
No. 1 seed Ironton (8-0) entertains fifth-seeded Harvest Prep (7-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Tanks Memorial Stadium in an Ohio Division V, Region 19 semifinal. Fifth-seeded Wheelersburg (8-1) plays at No. 2 seed West Lafayette Ridgewood (8-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the other semifinal.
The Warriors average 38.3 points per game. The Tigers have allowed just 40 points total all season behind a defense led by linebacker and Ohio State commit Reid Carrico.
The lone team to hold Harvest Prep to fewer than 18 points was Gahanna Columbus Academy, which beat the Warriors 20-10 on Sept. 4. Harvest Prep avenged that defeat last week in a 20-17 triumph.
The Warriors feature 5-foot-9, 170-pound junior running back Jaylon Jennings, who has rambled for 1,585 yards and 21 touchdowns on 154 carries. Sophomore quarterback Aidan Rogers has completed 40 of 69 passes for 691 yards and four TDs, with three interceptions, and has run 50 times for 262 yards. His favored target is Shaun Goins, who has 20 receptions for 385 yards and four touchdowns.
Harvest Prep has 2,472 yards rushing as a team.
Ironton counters with a potent offense of its own, with Carrico (6-3, 235) a load for any defense to handle. The senior has 1,170 yards and 20 touchdowns on 93 attempts. Sophomore Trevor Carter has carried 44 times for 419 yards and five scores.
The Tiger passing attack also is dangerous, with sophomore Tayden Carpenter having completed 62 of 99 passes for 1,097 yards and 18 touchdowns, with merely three interceptions. Trent Hacker is Carpenter’s favorite receiver. Hacker has 13 catches for 322 yards and four TDs.
If Ironton wins, it will host the Wheelersburg-Ridgewood winner in the region finals on Nov. 7. If Harvest Prep wins, it would host Wheelersburg or travel to Ridgewood.