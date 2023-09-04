HUNTINGTON — Marshall University tight end Cade Conley is used to being the backup, not the starter, but came up big when his number was called in the season opener against Albany.
The redshirt sophomore, who spent the last two years with Central Michigan was one of Thundering Herd quarterback Cam Fancher’s favorite targets Saturday, which resulted in seven catches for 79 yards. Both were career highs and the most receptions in a game by a Marshall tight end since Xavier Gaines caught seven passes against Massachusetts on Nov. 7, 2020.
“I definitely didn’t expect it,” said Conley, who was encouraged by coaches and teammates leading into the season opener when they decided he would fill in for Toby Payne who was out with an injury.
“There was a lot of film study, a lot of time with (tight ends coach Derek) Shay and making sure I knew what was coming on the defensive side,” Conley continued. “At the end of the day, just like coach Huff tells us, it comes down to execution and I got myself in a position where I could execute.”
After redshirting in 2021, Conley cracked the Chippewas’ tight end rotation and finished last season with 11 catches in 10 games played. Saturday was his first career collegiate start and he was an active part of the game plan.
“I was really nervous coming into the game, in the Thunder Walk especially, I don’t know why but there were some jitters, but that first catch settled me back in and then it was just football.”
The first grab was a gain of seven yards and came on first-and-10 as the Herd was driving into Albany territory in the first quarter. He had three catches on as many targets by halftime and snagged four balls for 54 yards in the final two quarters as Marshall came back.
“The guy did his thing. He did his part,” wide receiver Chuck Montgomery said. “Those plays counted for us coming back to win the game because we were down when he was making those plays.”
One key play he made that won’t show up on the stat sheet was a block down the sideline that created just enough space for Montgomery to slip through and find the end zone for the Herd’s only passing touchdown of the night.
That effort came as no surprise to the coaching staff. While he might have been unknown to the fanbase prior to the game, it was evident through fall camp what Marshall had in Conley.
“He balled out tonight but he’s been doing it all camp,” Huff said. “The guys that came out everyday in camp and were consistent were the guys that showed up today and made really good plays.”
In a crowded room of nine tight ends, Conley made himself stand out. He might have a similar opportunity against East Carolina at 4 p.m. Saturday if Payne isn’t cleared to play.
“He might be back (Saturday), we’re still trying to see where he is at,” Huff said of Payne who got ‘twisted up’ and was hurt in practice. “We’re obviously not going to put him at risk, but we expect him back soon.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
