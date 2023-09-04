The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University tight end Cade Conley is used to being the backup, not the starter, but came up big when his number was called in the season opener against Albany.

The redshirt sophomore, who spent the last two years with Central Michigan was one of Thundering Herd quarterback Cam Fancher’s favorite targets Saturday, which resulted in seven catches for 79 yards. Both were career highs and the most receptions in a game by a Marshall tight end since Xavier Gaines caught seven passes against Massachusetts on Nov. 7, 2020.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

