HUNTINGTON — As ironic as it sounds, Marshall’s most experience at quarterback does not come in the quarterback room with offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey.
Instead, the most quarterback experience on Marshall’s team can be found in the tight end room with coach Kyle Segler.
“It is strange, I will say that,” Segler said with a laugh.
Tight end Garet Morrell started games at quarterback for the Herd during the 2016 season and fellow tight end Xavier Gaines was a quarterback signee when he joined Marshall’s program.
As much as Marshall has used its tight ends in the past few years, they were already going to be counted on heavily.
However, that has never been more accurate than in 2020 where whomever wins the job as starting quarterback for the Herd will be taking their first snaps in the spot during a collegiate game.
As of now, it appears that position is going to be redshirt freshman Grant Wells. Segler spoke on Wells’ budding relationship with the tight end room and their work with him, as well.
“They’ve done such a good job of their relationship with Grant and they understand what that guy is going through…,” Segler said. “(It’s) not to say that they weren’t talented enough or good enough to be a quarterback their whole career. That just wasn’t their journey. I think that’s the benefit of having G (Morrell) as well as X (Gaines) in the room. Their relationship with Grant and how close they are with him is going to accelerate his development.”
Gaines has emerged into one of the top utility weapons in Conference USA, having logged snaps at quarterback, H-back, wide receiver and as a true tight end in 2019 due to injuries.
Last season, Gaines completed a pass for 33 yards, rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns and caught 27 passes for 306 yards and three more scores while also serving as a key blocker on the edge for Marshall in protection.
“He’s still one of the most dynamic guys I’ve ever coached,” Segler said.
Gaines and Morrell each will have to shoulder a bigger blocking load in 2020 with Armani Levias having graduated, but the knowledge that they have of the offense allows them the flexibility to also work with Wells and fellow quarterback Luke Zban in reading the defense and finding the open spots in the short to intermediate passing game.
“There are some smart guys in the room,” Segler said. “They make their coach look a lot smarter than he is, I know that.”
Considering that Marshall’s tight ends caught nearly as many passes (87) as all of Marshall’s wide receivers combined (92) last season and that there are new quarterbacks in the fold, the likelihood is that the Herd tight ends will again be an important safety blanket for Wells or Zban in 2020.
Given a skill set that includes being athletic enough to get out and run routes while being physical enough to block oncoming rushers in protection, tight ends really have to be some junkyard dogs for every football team.
And it is no secret what is said about dogs: they are considered man’s best friend — especially for the Herd quarterbacks.