HUNTINGTON — If any NFL scout is in need of a tight end in the future, he could set his sights on FAU Stadium this weekend.
Marshall’s 6:30 p.m. contest with Florida Atlantic will feature top-tier tight end tandems for each side.
Florida Atlantic’s Harrison Bryant is one of the nation’s top statistical tight ends and is joined by fellow senior John Raine, while Marshall counters with Armani Levias and Xavier Gaines, who are the team’s top two receivers.
“FAU is a little similar to us in that they’ll play three tight ends,” Marshall head coach Doc Holliday said. “One guy (Bryant) is first-team all-conference and a good player. ... They have talented tight ends and are in ‘12’ personnel (one running back, two tight ends) a little more than they have been in the past.”
From a personnel grouping standpoint, both teams’ ability to feature strength at the tight end spot has forged a bit of a culture change to the “12” personnel package that has been seen in 2019.
In terms of production, each team’s tight ends have been the most reliable sources of consistently moving the ball downfield. For FAU, Bryant is second in FBS with 25 catches for 413 yards, but has yet to find the end zone. Meanwhile, his counterpart Raine has 22 catches for 138 yards with four going for scores.
Marshall’s defensive players quickly took note of Bryant and Raine in film study leading up to Friday’s game.
“They’re really good at tight end,” Marshall linebacker Tyler Brown said. “They’re veteran at the tight end position and they have the most trust in that position on their offense.”
Brown added that Bryant has been on Marshall’s radar in each year since his arrival.
“No. 40 is just a very athletic person,” Brown said. “Ever since I’ve been at Marshall, he’s been an impact player for FAU. He’s always been one of their main players. ... Very technique sound, surprisingly athletic. If you let him get out on you, he’s going to take it all the way.”
On the other side, Marshall’s utilization of Levias and Gaines has been consistent while also working Devin Miller, a third tight end, into the mix as a weapon.
Levias has increased his production in the first two games of conference action, catching eight passes for 129 yards in the last two weeks. Gaines’ versatility has been utilized with him lining up as a quarterback, H-back, tight end and split out wide. Gaines has caught 17 passes for 183 yards with two scores while rushing for 79 yards and throwing for another 33.
Miller has also become an X-factor, catching a pair of touchdown passes, one in last week’s win over Old Dominion.
With that type of production, it is likely that the tight end groupings for each team will have a major impact on the outcome of Friday evening’s contest down in Boca Raton, Florida.
Holliday said that the preseason helped Marshall’s defense prepare for what it will see Friday.
“Our guys have gone up against that all camp and in practice because they’ve seen us do that,” Holliday said.
It makes for an intriguing matchup of teams whose tight ends have accounted for 90 catches, 979 yards and nine touchdowns at the midway point of the year. Add in Gaines’ presence as a rusher and potential passing threat, and that puts those numbers over 1,000 yards accounted for with 10 scores.
It’s no secret that the tight end position is going to directly impact Friday’s game.