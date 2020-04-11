Marshall University football is in its 50th year since the 1970 Marshall plane crash, which nearly ended the program. In this series, The Herald-Dispatch looks at the Top 50 moments in Thundering Herd football history since that tragedy on Nov. 14, 1970, which took the lives of all 75 passengers aboard Southern Airways Flight 932. Today, we look at No. 45: Marshall hosts Montana in the 1995 Division I-AA national championship game.