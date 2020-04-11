HUNTINGTON — Jim Donnan’s tone was almost apologetic.
“I have to take it, don’t you think?” the great Marshall University football coach rhetorically asked me on the phone on Christmas night of 1995.
Donnan was referring to the University of Georgia head coaching job he had accepted hours earlier. The contract would make him a millionaire. Donnan would coach one of the better programs — one that had and could win a national championship at college football’s highest level — in the vaunted Southeastern Conference. Yes, he had to take that job. That doesn’t mean the decision was easy.
Nine days earlier, Donnan had coached the Thundering Herd led by a true freshman, third-string quarterback named Chad Pennington to the NCAA Division I-AA national championship game where it lost 22-20 to Montana. Donnan took the defeat hard. He blamed himself, saying he didn’t have his team prepared well enough.
Donnan was far too hard on himself, and a few fans were over the top in their criticism of the six-year MU mentor. Some speculated that Donnan had been more concerned with interviewing for the Georgia job rather than getting the Herd ready to play. Nonsense. Marshall’s game plan was sound. But Herd players made a plethora of uncharacteristic mistakes, none having to do with coaching, that cost them the game.
The loss was not how Donnan wanted to leave. He hoped to add a second national title to one he directed in 1992. Instead, Marshall finished runner-up under him, just as it did in 1991 and 1993.
In fact, it appeared Donnan wouldn’t leave. University of Kansas coach Glen Mason had accepted the Georgia job to replace Ray Goff, only to change his mind Christmas morning. Georgia Athletic Director Vince Dooley turned to Donnan, who accepted.
Donnan, though, cared what people would think. That was one of the characteristics that made him at times a difficult coach for the media to cover. He, as are many coaches, was protective of his program. He also possessed a deep love for his players, staff and Marshall. The former assistant to Barry Switzer at Oklahoma was fiercely loyal. The public, though, didn’t see the coach who cried at the death of offensive lineman J.D. Coffman and who wept at the bedside of ill quarterback Michael Payton.
Jim Donnan is a good, good man. I was the only reporter he called that Christmas night. He wanted to make sure the writer who covered his team on a daily basis received a quote. I’ve always appreciated that. We’ve talked many times since, not as reporter and coach, but friend to friend.
Donnan had been courted by larger programs before when he was offensive coordinator at Oklahoma. North Carolina State, his alma mater, was interested. So was North Carolina, West Virginia and Wisconsin. When Georgia called, though, the emotion was different.
Donnan knew he had to take the job, but it wasn’t as easy as would have been those other positions when he was with the Sooners. Donnan’s trepidation wasn’t because the Thundering Herd was set to be a superpower in 1996. It had nothing to do with the program moving to the I-A Mid-American Conference. Donnan was 64-21 and had built the most powerful program in I-AA. Had he stayed, one day the stadium might have been named for him.
Because of its history and its people, Marshall is a special place. It takes hold of the hearts of those who grace its campus and forever remains a part of them. Marshall had endeared itself to Donnan. The friendships he built were lifetime endeavors. Still, he had to take the Georgia job, just as Stan Parrish had gone to Kansas State and George Chaump to Navy before him.
“Can you blame me?” Donnan asked me that night.
No, coach. No one can. Herd nation thanks you for being a great part of “We Are ... Marshall.”