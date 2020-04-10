HUNTINGTON — Marshall University football had been good.
In 1987, when it finished runner-up in NCAA Division I-AA, it was very good. The Thundering Herd, though, didn't become elite in what now is known as Football Championship Subdivision until Dec. 14, 1991, when it beat Eastern Kentucky 14-7 in a I-AA semifinal game at cold, windy Marshall Stadium.
"They were No. 1 or No. 2 in the nation," then-Marshall defensive back Shannon Morrison, now an EKU assistant coach, said. "Those guys walked off the bus and that was a good-looking football team. It was a battle, and we had a late goal-line stand. To be honest, we had no business beating them, but we beat them and it put us in the finals."
Marshall won that game with defense. The aforementioned goal-line stand, a fumble recovery by Roger Johnson and interceptions by Matt Downey and Derek Grier were huge. Linebacker Donahue Stephenson made 14 tackles, backed by nine each by defensive end Byron Litton and Downey.
Eastern Kentucky and College Football Hall of Fame coach Roy Kidd were college football royalty, having won two national championships. Many considered the Colonels the best football team in the Commonwealth, better than Kentucky and Louisville.
The Herd and EKU competed for recruits. Marshall had begun making inroads, signing Phil Ratliff from Lawrence County, Chris Deaton from Johnson Central and Chris Hutt from Ashland, among others. Marshall, despite its success in the rugged Southern Conference, still had something to prove against the Colonels.
Since 1986, the Herd was 1-3-1 against Eastern. EKU had spoiled Marshall's finale at Fairfield Stadium in 1990. Under Kidd, the Colonels were known for aggressive swarming defenses, punishing offensive lines, stellar tailbacks galore and smart quarterbacks. They didn't beat themselves. On this day, however, they did.
Marshall lost to Youngstown State 25-17 in the national championship game one week later, but by dispatching Eastern Kentucky, the Herd showed all of I-AA it wasn't just an offensive juggernaut that could win games 52-45. Marshall could play defense, too, and play it well.
"We found a way, as a team, to win that game," Morrison said. "I remember that one more than 1992 because we were still wondering as a team how good we really were."
Morrison said that victory gave the Herd confidence in 1992 that it could win one more game. It did, beating Youngstown State 31-28 in a title-game rematch. Before topping the Penguins, though, Marshall trounced Eastern Kentucky 44-0 in the first round of the playoffs.
The balance of power in the series had changed and recruits from the Bluegrass State noticed. The Herd plucked defensive tackle Billy Lyon from Lloyd High in Erlanger, linebacker Jerome Embry from George Rogers Clark High in Winchester, offensive lineman James Dotson from Belfry, punter Curtis Head from Shelbyville, defensive backs Charles Tinsley from Lynch and Eric Jackson from Lexington. More followed.
Marshall's 14-7 triumph over Eastern Kentucky isn't its most memorable, but is one of its more important.