HAMLIN, W.Va. — In its third time facing defending Class AAA state champion Cabell Midland this season, Spring Valley got out of its own head and closed out a game, taking a 3-0 win over the Knights in the opening round of the Region IV Section 1 softball tournament.
Cabell Midland used late-inning rallies to take a regular-season sweep of the Timberwolves, the last of which came on senior day in Ona, when the Knights hung five runs on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Trailing by two runs, the Knights had another chance to pull off a dramatic comeback Tuesday but fell short as Spring Valley finally found a way to take advantage of its opportunity, coming away with a 3-0 victory at Lincoln County High School.
“That’s what their focus was coming into today,” Spring Valley coach Mick Osburn said. “We were trying to perfect what we were doing. We didn’t have the offensive day we wanted, but we played really solid defense behind Madison (Pitts) and that makes us tough to beat.”
Only one runner reached base in the initial two innings. Cabell Midland’s Allie Perdue got the game’s first hit in the bottom of the third before a 40-minute rain delay halted play one batter later. After the delay, a single by Quinn Ballangee put two runners on and each advanced into scoring position on a passed ball before a pop out ended the scoring threat.
The Timberwolves got their chance in the fifth inning when Sydney Turner led off the inning with a bunt single and advanced to third base on a throwing error by the Cabell Midland catcher as the ball rolled down the first-base line into foul territory.
That set up an RBI single from Raelynn Adkins that scored Turner, and Jenna Christopher’s hit drove in Adkins when the batting order flipped, scoring another run for Spring Valley, which led 2-0 after five innings.
The Timberwolves held that through the sixth inning before the weather reared its ugly head again, with thunder and lightning that resulted in a 1 hour, 41 minute stoppage in play. It didn’t seem to rattle Spring Valley as much as it did the Knights.
Turner walked to lead off the seventh inning out of the delay, then Adkins singled behind her, and after Jess Terry struck out the next two batters, Christopher picked up her second RBI of the night with an infield single that brought Turner home.
“The delays probably played into tonight as much as anything, but I can’t fault the pitcher (Madison Pitts). She was on her game and she responded after the stoppage both times, and we didn’t,” Midland coach Herman Beckett said.
Pitts, the Spring Valley ace, closed the door on Midland’s comeback chance by striking out the side in the bottom of the seventh, bringing her total to six on the evening.
“This whole time I’ve felt in the game. I just tried to stay focused the whole time,” Pitts said of her performance after the lengthy delay. “I’m not really sure how I did it. I just did.”
SPRING VALLEY 000 020 1 — 3 6 0
CABELL MIDLAND 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
Pitts and Terry
Hitting:
(SV) Christopher 2-4, 2 RBI; Adkins 1-3, RBI. (CM) Dorsey 2B, Perdue 1-2, Ballangee 1-2.