ST. ALBANS, W.Va. -- Spring Valley (3-1) held St. Albans to minus-3 yards and no first downs in a 54-0 victory Friday night at Crawford Field.
The Timberwolves scored on all six first half possessions to lead 48-0. Dalton Fouch passed for 150 yards and four touchdowns and ran for a TD. Ben Turner returned a punt 59 yards for a score.
Ty Bartrum caught three touchdown passes and ran for one. He had 104 yards receiving.
IRONTON 36, SOUTH POINT 0: Tayden Carpenter completed all six of his passes for 150 yards and three touchdowns as the Fighting Tigers (4-1) defeated the host Pointers at Alumni Stadium.
Ironton led 36-0 at halftime. Amar Howard scored on a 5-yard run and Carpenter threw TD passes of 34 yards to Aaron Masters and 28 yards to Aiden Young for a 21-0 lead after one quarter. Jaquez Keyes scored from the 11 and Carpenter passed 53 yards to Ty Perkins for a touchdown in the second quarter.
RUSSELL 38, MONTGOMERY COUNTY 21: Andre Richardson-Crew ran for 148 yards and two touchdowns as the homestanding Red Devils (3-2) beat the Indians (2-2). Bradley Rose completed 15 of 17 passes for 140 yards and two TDs. Noah Keeton returned a kickoff for a score.
RACELAND 21, WEST CARTER 0: Logan Lundy threw two touchdown passes to Parker Fannin in the Rams' (3-1) triumph over the Comets (2-2) in Olive Hill, Kentucky. Noah Wallace returned an interception 65 yards for Raceland's other score. Lundy completed 9 of 16 passes for 129 yards. For West Carter, Eli Estep went 10 for 23 for 139 yards.
MASON COUNTY 34, BOYD COUNTY 0: The Royals took advantage of five turnovers to shut out the Lions (3-2) in Maysville, Kentucky. Keshaun Thomas passed for 191 yards for Mason County. Anthony Bozeman returned a kickoff 90 yards for a score.
ROWAN COUNTY 30, GREENUP COUNTY 9: Cole Wallace ran for 216 yards as the Vikings (3-2) defeated the Musketeers (1-3) in Lloyd, Kentucky. Landin Raines caught two touchdown passes. For Greenup County, Tyson Sammons ran for 122 yards and a TD.
WILLIAMSTOWN 49, BUFFALO 6: Three Yellowjackets ran for more than 100 yards in a rout of the Class A top-ranked and host Bison. Max Molessa ran for 135 yards, Trevor Oates 120 and Rickie Allen 110.
WAVERLY 35, PORTSMOUTH 34: Wade Futhey threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Penn Morrison with 16 seconds to play to lift the Tigers over the visiting Trojans at Raidiger Field.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.