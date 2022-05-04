HUNTINGTON — Throughout the season, the Spring Valley softball team has shown its ability to compete across Class AAA but has also shown an Achilles heel — performing under pressure.
Perhaps that fortune is turning after securing a win in its first postseason game of 2022, beating defending state champion Cabell Midland 3-0 in the opening round of the sectional tournament.
It was a victory on more than one front as the Timberwolves established themselves as serious contenders in the Class AAA field.
Spring Valley had been in that position before, holding a lead in late innings against a formidable, familiar foe. Twice in the regular season the Timberwolves led the Knights in the back half of games but surrendered multiple-run leads in the final two innings.
In last week’s rain-plagued Mountain State Athletic Conference semifinal against Hurricane, Spring Valley led by five runs before the Redskins pulled off a come-from-behind victory to advance to the title game.
The Timberwolves have seen games slip right through the netting of a glove.
First-year coach Mick Osburn has talked about the pressure his team puts on itself in clutch moments, which often leads to mental mistakes, defensive miscues and blown leads — pressure that’s created in the players’ own minds.
Tuesday was different.
“They’ve grown quite a bit,” Osburn said. “I mean, the MSAC thing where they had to battle through the rain and play and they’ve shown that we’re getting mentally tougher and that’s what it’s going to take to continue to win these games.
“They have to be mentally tough and fight through adversity.”
They played through the rain in the MSAC tournament, but thunder and lightning forced them off the field in Tuesday’s game, with stoppages in the third and seventh innings against Cabell Midland.
Each time play resumed, the Timberwolves showed defensive poise, stranding a pair of Midland runners in scoring position after the first delay, and pitcher Madison Pitts struck out the side to finish the game after another lengthy pause.
“They stayed relaxed through all the rain delays and, you know, they’re kids so they’re going to get rambunctious and want to do other things but you just have to rein them back in a little bit,” Osburn said. “They did a really good job of staying focused on what the goal was.”
They’ve had the pieces, but hadn’t yet found a way to complete the puzzle.
Pitts said some of that has come with chemistry development over the course of the season, but also using the disappointment of squandering a lead as fuel to not let it happen again.
The competitive spirit of the Timberwolves is one that Cabell Midland coach Herman Beckett now knows all too well, praising Spring Valley’s effort in the big moments.
“They’re good all the way up and down the lineup,” Beckett said of the Timberwolves. “Not just one or two, all the way up and down and they showed it tonight.”
Jenna Christopher came up with two RBIs, Sydney Turner showed off her speed on the bases and Pitts had command all night, unbothered by weather delays and played with full confidence in the defense behind her. The moment wasn’t too big as it had been before.
“It was really exciting because we’ve always battled so hard with them,” Pitts said, “but we hadn’t been able to do it but we battled really, really hard tonight trying to be the best we could and I feel like we were all on point.”
Their effort didn’t go unnoticed by Lincoln County softball coach Tom Barrett, either, who watched Tuesday’s game in it’s entirety. The Panthers defeated Spring Valley 10-0 earlier this season at home and will face the Timberwolves again Thursday as the section tournament continues.
“They’ll give Lincoln County all they want,” Beckett said. “It’ll be a good ball game.”