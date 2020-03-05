ONA — Spring Valley and Cabell Midland earned spots in Friday’s Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 championship after the two schools picked up victories in the semifinals on Wednesday.
No. 2 seed Spring Valley (12-11) defeated No. 3 Huntington 78-68 in the evening’s first game while the host and top-seeded Knights took down No. 4 Hurricane 40-29 in the other semifinal.
In the win over the Highlanders, Spring Valley took a slim 17-15 advantage at the end of the first quarter. The Timberwolves then scored the next two baskets to stretch its lead to 21-15 forcing Highlanders coach Ty Holmes to call a timeout and change strategy.
By 4:35 of the second quarter, Spring Valley led 27-22 and was able to fight off several surges by the Highlanders to hold a 37-32 lead at halftime.
Huntington (12-11) played with more urgency in the second half, scoring the first six points of the third period to take a 38-37 lead at 5:45 of the period.
Following C.J. Meredith’s basket to recapture the lead, Amare Smith answered with a layup and foul shot to put Huntington in front 43-41. But back came Meredith with a traditional 3-point play of his own to give the Timberwolves a 44-43 lead at 4:30 to play.
Two foul shots by Zion Page built a 47-44 lead for Huntington at the 2:41 mark of the third. Dion Sims followed with a 3-pointer, Eli Archer got two in the paint and the Highlanders took a 54-49 lead.
Spring Valley’s Chase Maynard got a basket as time expired in the third quarter to pull the Timberwolves back to within 54-51 when the fourth period began.
Meredith, Brock Booth and Corbin Page scored early in the fourth to bring the Timberwolves back to a 54-54 tie. Spring Valley’s David Livingston and Chase Maynard hit big shots down the stretch that put the Wolves into a 68-64 lead with 1:24 to play.
Following a timeout, the Highlanders began to foul to stop the clock and take its chances with Spring Valley at the foul line. But nothing Huntington did seemed to matter as the Timberwolves put the game away.
“We got down and we never stopped,” said Meredith, whose 29 points led all scorers. “There was no panic. These situations are what we practiced for.”
Meredith was aided by former Huntington player Corbin Page, who scored 20 points in the victory.
“We executed very well and C.J. did his thing,” Page said. “There’s no panic with us because as soon as you panic you’ve already lost.”
HUNTINGTON 15 17 22 14 — 68: Patterson 2, Sims 9, Page 7, Jackson 12, Smith 24, Archer 14.
SPRING VALLEY 17 20 14 27 — 78: Maynard 14, Booth 8, Meredith 29, Livingston 4, Page 20, Caldwell 3.
CABELL MIDLAND 40, HURRICANE 29: K.K. Seibert scored 11 points to lead the Knights, while Palmer Riggio scored all nine of his points in the second half to rally the Knights (19-4) from a seven-point halftime deficit and into Friday’s sectional final against the Timberwolves.
Hurricane took a surprising 9-6 lead at the end of the first quarter using taking a “stall ball” approach to halt the Knights’ fast-break opportunities that led to a 78-56 defeat at The Castle in January.
Becoming impatient with the approach, Cabell Midland committed costly turnovers and made poor shot decisions as Hurricane (6-16) took a 20-11 lead with 1:22 left in the first half.
“I’ve never seen a team do that, but, honestly, it was a smart thing to do,” Chandler Schmidt said of Hurricane’s strategy. “We got the job done in the second half and that’s all we needed to do.”
Alex McCarty scored a final basket with two seconds remaining to set the 20-13 halftime score. After the break, it was all Cabell Midland.
Chandler Schmidt, Riggio and Corey Sweeney scored the first seven points of the quarter and McCarty added a 3-pointer to close the period that gave the Knights its first lead of the game at 26-24.
While Hurricane’s Austin Dearing scored two of his game-high 14 points to tie the game at 26-26 to start the fourth quarter, Cabell Midland soon took the lead for good.
Riggio scored five consecutive points followed by a traditional 3-point play by Siebert and two foul shots by Dominic Schmidt to give the Knights a 36-26 advantage with 56 seconds to play.
HURRICANE 9 11 4 5 — 29: James 8, Cooley 2, Spolarich 2, Dearing 14, Browning 3.
CABELL MIDLAND 6 7 13 14 — 40: C. Schmidt 9, D. Schmidt 2, Riggio 9, Siebert 11, Marcum 1, McCarty 5, Sweeney 3.