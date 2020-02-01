BECKLEY — Spring Valley forced 43 turnovers and made 32 steals Friday afternoon in a come-from-behind 72-65 victory over PikeView in girls high school basketball at the Big Atlantic Classic.
Bre Saunders scored 19 points and made 10 steals to lead the Timberwolves (10-5). Sydney Meredith scored 22 points, 14 in the third quarter. Caroline Asbury scored 12 points, made eight steals and grabbed six rebounds. Jenna Christopher scored 12 points. Hallie Bailey scored six points, made nine steals and issued seven assists.
Laken McKinney scored 21 points and snagged 20 rebounds for the Panthers (9-7). Hannah Perdue scored 12 points, Olivia Boggess 11 and Makenzee Shrewsberry 10.
PIKEVIEW 15 17 18 15 — 65: Olivia Boggess 11, Cragg 3, Hannah Perdue 12, Laken McKinney 21, Makenzee Shrewsbery 10, Bailey 8.
SPRING VALLEY 12 16 25 19 — 72: Bre Saunders 19, Bailey 6, Sydney Meredith 22, Edwards 2, Caroline Asbury 12, Jenna Christopher 12, Riggs 2.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 65, WOOD COUNTY CHRISTIAN 25: The Soldiers (16-3) outscored the Wildcats 37-7 in the second half to win easily in Williamstown, West Virginia.
Samantha Wells led Grace Christian with 27 points. Hadyn Bailey and Karli McCloud scored 10 each. Sarah Michael paced Wood County Christian (11-7) with 11 points.
The Soldiers return to action at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Rock Hill.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 16 12 15 22 — 65: Wells 27, Bailey 10, McCloud 10, Cicenas 5, Wagoner 4, Bruton 7, Adkins 2.
WOOD COUNTY CHRISTIAN 10 8 2 5 — 25: K. Michael 8, Strausse 3, S. Michael 11, Dimit 2, Dougherty 1.
Boys
NEW BOSTON 63, IRONTON ST. JOE 60: The Tigers erased an 11-point halftime deficit to win their first Southern Ohio Conference Division I championship since 1971.
Kyle Sexton led New Boston, top-ranked in Ohio Division IV, with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Tanner Voiers scored 16 points and Chase Clark chipped in 10.
POCA 49, CHARLESTON CATHOLIC 42: Noah Rittinger scored 16 points and Issac McKneely 11 to lead the Dots past the Irish in Charleston.
Poca outscored Charleston Catholic 20-9 in the fourth quarter.
Aiden Satterfield led Charleston Catholic with 13 points.
MEIGS 69, ATHENS 67: Coulter Cleland made two free throws with four seconds left to give the marauders a victory over the Bulldogs.
CALVARY BAPTIST 57, COVENANT 38: Luke Pauley scored 19 points and Micah Daniels 14 to lift the Patriots (15-8) over the Eagles in Hurricane, West Virginia.
Gabe Roberts led Covenant with 16 points. Mackey Herbert scored 14 points and Josh Roten snared 15 rebounds.
COVENANT 4 11 5 15 — 38: Roberts 16, Herbert 14, J. Roten 4, Beilstein 4.
CALVARY BAPTIST 12 11 11 23 — 57: Pauley 19, Daniels 14, Richards 9, Scarbro 6, Blake 5, Bosley 2, Rob. Clutter 2.
WESLEY CHRISTIAN 64, LOGAN 61: Luka Tomovic hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime to give the visiting Circuit Riders a victory over the Wildcats (11-4).
Awer Awer led Wesley Christian with 22 points. Madit Lueeth scored 17 David Early paced Logan with 33 points.
WESLEY CHRISTIAN 10 9 16 21 8 — 64: Lueeth 17, Tomozic 9, Vennittilli 7, Kasope 4, Henrique 2, Awer 22, Delnevo 3.
LOGAN 14 8 15 19 5 — 61: Early 33, Haynor 7, Cook 4, Williamson 6, Glick 4, Slack 2, Kirk 1, Hensley 4.
RELOCATED: Huntington High’s home game with Capital scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday was moved to 9 p.m. at Big Atlantic Classic in Beckley.
The teams also dropped from the schedule their Feb. 17 game in Charleston.
POSTPONEMENTS: Western-Pike’s boys basketball game at Green Friday was postponed until Tuesday because of a flu outbreak at the Franklin Furnace, Ohio, school. Gallia Academy’s boys game Friday at Portsmouth has been postponed until Monday because of flu in Scioto County.
Raceland postponed Friday’s boys basketball game with Lewis County and Saturday’s with Coal Grove because of flu. Riverside’s boys game at Pocahontas County Friday was postponed because of a power outage.
Other postponements/cancellations of note include: Northwest at Waverly girls, and Warren at Chillicothe boys.
Thursday
Girls
WAYNE 54, LOGAN 33: The Pioneers jumped to a 15-2 lead and coasted to a trumph over the home-standing Wildcats.
Alanna Eves led Wayne with 19 points Haley Wallace chipped in 11. Peyton Ilderton paced Logan with 10 points.
WAYNE 15 15 24 0 — 54: Eves 7 4-4 19, Wallace 5 1-2 11, Hooks 3 0-0 7, Tabor 2 2-2 6, Hood 3 0-0 6, Stroud 1 1-2 3, Williams 1 0-0 2.
LOGAN 2 8 15 8 — 33: Ilderton 3 3-4 10, Quick 3 0-0 6, Blankenship 1 3-3 5, Elkins 1 2-2 4, Goff 1 2-2 4, Conn 1 0-0 2, Tothe 0 2-4 2.
GREEN 46, SYMMES VALLEY 40: Kasey Kimbler scored 15 points and Anna Knapp 12 as the Bobcats (15-5 overall, 11-2 Southern Ohio Conference) defeated the Vikings (5-14, 4-9) in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Kylee Thompson and Jenna Malone each scored 12 points for Symmes Valley, which led 27-25 before Green rallied in the fourth quarter.
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 51, IRONTON ST. JOE 47: The Panthers came back from a seven-point halftime deficit to beat the visiting Flyers.
Kat Cochran led Portsmouth Clay (6-15 overall, 5-8 SOC) with 14 points. Shaley Munion scores 11 points and Jaelyn Warnock 10. Kaitlyn Sheridan and Emma Whaley led Ironton St. Joe (10-11, 6-7) with 11 points each.
TRIMBLE 50, WAHAMA 48: Laikyn Imber scored 24 points as the Tomcats (15-5 overall, 12-2 Tri-Valley Conference) clinched the Hocking Division title in Glouster, Ohio. Hannah Rose led Wahama (7-8, 6-7) with 17 points.
MEIGS 56, WELLSTON 46: Mallory Hawley’s double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds lifted the Marauders over the host Rockets.
Bre Lilly scored 13 points for Meigs (5-15 overall, 3-8 TVC). Rylee Lisle and Jerrica Smith also turned in double-doubles, Lisle with 10 points and 15 rebounds, Smith with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Daycee Clemons led Wellston (0-19, 0-9) with 14 points. Makenna Kilgour scored 13 points, and Emma Jadrnicek with 10.
WINFIELD 70, HERBERT HOOVER 46: Emily Hudson scored 18 points to help the home-standing Generals clobber the Huskies.
Lauren Hudson and Kierstyn Doss scored 14 points and Mara McGrew tacked on 11 for Winfield (15-1). Allison Dunbar led Herbert Hoover (11-7) with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Taylor Ray chipped in 16 points.
SOUTH CHARLESTON 64, HURRICANE 29: Maliha Witten scored a game-high 18 points as South Charleston topped Hurricane on the road. Myra Cuffee added 16 points for the Black Eagles. Nadia Legros led Hurricane with eight points.
Boys
BOYD COUNTY 88, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 55: Blake Stewart scored 18 points, including the 2,000th of his career, to lift the Lions (12-10) over the Royals (2-16) in Cattletsburg, Kentucky.
Carson Webb scored 14 points for Boyd County. Dawson Meade scored 11 points and Austin Gibbs 10.