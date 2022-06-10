INSTITUTE, W.Va. — It's one last get-together for the Spring Valley Timberwolves, or at least it appears that way on paper.
The Timberwolves are one of three high school football teams to land a trio of players on the North-South Football Class roster, joining the Martinsburg Bulldogs and North Marion Huskies, who each landed three on the North Bears roster.
But on top of that, two members of the Spring Valley coaching staff are also joining in on the fun, including Brad Dingess, who will lead the South, and assistant Trevor Stacey.
That makes the Timberwolves the most represented team that will compete at South Charleston High School Saturday afternoon, and it seems they've brought some of the Wayne County toughness and mentality with them.
"Our team, we're pretty blue-collar, like to hit, want to hit. I'd go out on a limb and say country boys, but we just want to come out here and get a win and I think we have a good shot," SV wide receiver and defensive back Ben Turner said.
The West Liberty commit is excited about the opportunity to compete against some of the best players from around the state, but is equally pleased to be doing it alongside Dingess, Stacy and a pair of teammates — Ty Bartrum and Jace Caldwell.
"It really helps me, Ben and Ty to be able to help everyone else," Caldwell said of having two coaches help lead the all-star team. "There's a lot of information thrown at us, there's a lot of information (other players) need to soak in. Us being able to help them do that with coach up there is really good."
For Bartrum, things have come full circle. The son of Marshall great and former NFLer Mike Bartrum said it's special to finish his high school career in the area where his father has so many ties.
"To finish it off in West Virginia is pretty special. My dad had a lot of buddies that coached here from Phil Ratliff to Coach (Aaron) Ferguson who still coaches at Spring Valley. To finish it off in West Virginia is special," said Bartrum, who played just his senior season with the Timberwolves. "There's a lot of blood here."
Huntington High will also be well represented at the North-South Classic, fielding two players and having two assistant coaches on the roster.
Nine other teams landed two players on the roster, including Woodrow Wilson, Buffalo and Lincoln County on the South side, and Doddridge County, Berkeley Springs, Bridgeport, Moorefield, Gilmer County and Wheeling Park for the North.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
