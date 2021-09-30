HUNTINGTON — The Timberwolves are not strangers to the Highlanders, but it’s been a while since they’ve met — 729 days to be exact.
The cross-town rivals will take the field Friday night, facing off for the first time in two years after COVID-19 cancelled the matchup last season.
“It’s weird because normally you keep pretty good tabs on what they guys close to you have but we haven’t played them since 2019,” Wolves coach Brad Dingess said. “It’s different because a lot of these kids playing on both teams haven’t played each other in a long time.”
Spring Valley, winners of four straight after a season-opening loss to Cabell Midland, have run through each of their last three opponents, outscoring the other team 170-34 and scoring at least 50 points in each of the last three games.
“We’ve been in a groove and feel comfortable as far as calling our plays and that comes with getting to know the kids,” Dingess said. “A lot of guys starting for us were JV last year and maybe only got one or two games in.”
But they aren’t letting that recent success fog their vision as they prepare for the top-ranked Highlanders, who have shown big-play ability and bring a great deal of skill to the table, along with an undefeated record.
“It’s a rivalry game and anytime we play them it’s a dog fight. It’s a big game, they’re the No. 1 team in the state so I don’t know how you can get a big head coming in,” said Dingess.
Dingess said the game might just come down to who can get pressure on the quarterback.
Both Gavin Lochow and Dalton Fouch have impressed this year. The junior signal-callers have been helped by good offensive line play and dangerous weapons out of the backfield and on the wings. Creating pressure will be key in slowing down very capable offenses.
“That’ll be a big deal on both sides for us and them, who can get to the quarterback and get some pressure because both of these guys (Fouch and Lochow) are pretty good and there are gonna be some open guys running around,” Dingess said.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.