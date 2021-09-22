HUNTINGTON — Spring Valley middle linebacker Cody Shy has made 10 tackles in each of the last two games and a team-leading 32 this season.
The 6-foot, 225-pound junior might have a chance to significantly add to that total when the No. 9 Timberwolves (3-1) entertain defending state champion South Charleston (3-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Black Eagles, fifth in Class AAA in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission rankings, bring a potent offense to the contest of big-school titans. South Charleston averages 43.6 points and gives up 16 per game, starkly similar to what Spring Valley averages — 42.5 points for, 16 points against. The teams share one opponent, but that, too, only shows how close the teams are. The Black Eagles beat St. Albans 55-0. Spring Valley topped the Red Dragons 54-0.
Such similarities mean the game might come down to what most do — mistakes. Fumbles, penalties and missed assignments likely will be critical in determining the winner.
“South Charleston is a good team,” Timberwolves receiver Ben Turner said. “They are well coached and have a lot of talent. To win the game, we have to be fundamentally sound, limit turnovers and penalties.”
With the ground soggy from two days of rain and the temperature predicted to plunge into the upper 40s Friday night, fans might anticipate an advantage for Spring Valley on its grass field. This, however, isn’t the run-up-the-middle offense of old for the Timberwolves. Spring Valley has taken advantage of its speedy wide outs to throw more than normal.
“We’re not too stubborn to change,” Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess said.
First-year starter Dalton Fouch has completed 40 of 63 passes for 669 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has been sacked once. Wide receiver Ty Bartrum, who has committed to Harvard, has 16 catches for 347 yards and six touchdowns. Tight end Corbin Page, committed to West Virginia University, has 10 catches for 100 yards and one touchdown. Turner has eight catches for 156 yards and a TD.
Spring Valley, though, hasn’t abandoned the ground game. Jace Caldwell is third in the Mountain State Athletic Conference in rushing. He has carried 36 times for 344 yards and four touchdowns. Fouch has 192 yards and a score on 33 attempts. If anything, the Timberwolves versatility has made them more dangerous.
South Charleston brings plenty of offense. Trey Dunn has completed 66 of 104 passes for 1,121 yards and 18 touchdowns. Chris McCorkle has 14 catches for 364 yards and six scores. Wayne Harris also has 343 yards and five TDs on 24 catches.
The teams didn’t meet last season. Spring Valley has won five straight in the series, with the Black Eagles last victory being 43-14 in 2014.