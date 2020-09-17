HUNTINGTON — In their most recent meeting, a blocked punt returned for a touchdown in the second quarter changed the game between Martinsburg and Spring Valley.
Timberwolves coach Brad Dingess remembers well the play that gave the Bulldogs all the momentum they needed in the 2018 Class AAA title game at Wheeling Island Stadium.
“When they scored on that play, it was over. We didn’t handle that momentum swing very well. We’ve got to weather the storm,” Dingess said. “They are going to take shots and make big plays. How we respond to that will make a difference.”
The two squads met in three consecutive neutral-site championship games from 2016-18. Twice (2002, 2013) they’ve met in the playoffs. Spring Valley is 0-5 against Martinsburg in those games. Friday’s contest will be the first regular-season meeting between the two sides, with the Wolves traveling more than five hours from Huntington to Martinsburg.
“It’s different to play a regular-season game that far away. Circumstances now being what they are, you take what you can get. It’s a good one for our program. We want to get where they are as a team,” said Dingess.
The matchup appeared on the schedule after two other games fell through for Spring Valley. They were initially scheduled to host St. Albans this week, which was canceled due to rising COVID-19 numbers in Kanawha County. A week ago, SVHS agreed to a game against Ashland Blazer, which the WVSSAC denied because of an increase of virus spread in Boyd County, Kentucky.
It made practice difficult, Dingess said. But it also allowed the team time to focus on areas they needed to improve upon after a season-opening win over Parkersburg two weeks ago.
“We prepared for four different teams in four days at practice. We’ve got good scouting reports on just about everybody, just didn’t know who we’d actually get to play against,” Dingess said. “This one fell in our laps.”
The Timberwolves coach said every time he looks at the Bulldogs’ film, he sees speed and a physical, disciplined team that makes a handful of big plays every night with few mistakes. He noted that his team must play well in all phases, but in particular on special teams.
“We’ve got to play well on special teams,” said Dingess. “Hopefully if we can do that, we can make it a close game in the fourth quarter and see where it goes from there.”