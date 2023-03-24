SPRING VALLEY -- The last Spring Valley softball team to win a state championship did so in 2006 when the current Timberwolves seniors were babies.
The Class of 2023 and their underclassman teammates have Spring Valley in position to contend for a second state title.
"I think we can make it all the way," catcher Chloe Townsend said.
Townsend's battery mate, Madison Pitts, agreed.
"I think we've got it," said Pitts, the squad's No. 1 starting pitcher.
Coach Mick Osburn likes his players' confidence, but tempered it with the reality of a brutal schedule.
"You can't take anyone for granted in the section and region we play in," Osburn said. "Everybody's working hard."
The Timberwolves (4-1) are off to an impressive start. They beat Class AA defending state champion Herbert Hoover 3-1, then took down fellow Class AAA power Cabell Midland 3-1. Both those triumphs were on the road. Spring Valley beat Huntington High 8-0 in its home opener, then won 6-3 at South Charleston. On Thursday, the Timberwolves led powerful Lincoln County 5-3 before faltering in the last two innings and falling 8-5.
"I'm pleased with the way we're playing," shortstop Brooklyn Osburn said.
The younger Osburn is versatile, playing everywhere except first base. Mainly a shortstop, she has signed with West Virginia Wesleyan.
"Brooklyn is one of the better players in the state," said coach Osburn, Brooklyn's dad. "She started a little slow this year, but has gotten better at-bats. Stepping into a full-time leadership role is hard on some girls. She's put a little too much pressure on herself, so we're trying to relax her a little bit. She's a gamer and wants to compete. I'm extremely proud of how she plays."
When asked who else he's proud of, coach Osburn pointed to the roster. Leadoff hitter and third baseman Sydney Turner is one of the faster players and better defenders in the state. Right fielder McKenzie Dishman is a power threat with a knack for drawing walks. Center fielder Kate Spry is an athletic cleanup hitter. Brenna Reedy is a slugging first baseman. Townsend features a strong arm and mobility behind the plate. Raelyn Adkins plays designated hitter and has proven clutch. Second baseman Kennedy Davis provides a strong bat and solid defense.
Then there's Pitts.
"Madison's been very strong to start the season," Osburn said. "That's what you expect from one of the best pitchers in the state. We run her out there and don't worry."
Spring Valley returns to action at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Ashland.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
