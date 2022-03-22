HUNTINGTON — The first two batters in the lineup for the Spring Valley softball team were a perfect 6 for 6 in their at-bats, giving the Timberwolves the push they needed early in an 8-0 run-rule victory Tuesday evening at Huntington High.
Emma Sowder logged a hit in each of her plate appearances, with a home run in the first inning and a single in both the third and fifth innings to finish with four RBIs.
Her offense was complemented by lead-off hitter Jenna Christopher, who also finished the day 3 for 3 at the plate — a double and two singles — which left the Huntington defense searching for answers it couldn’t find for the top of the order.
The Timberwolves led 2-0 after the first inning by way of a two-run homer off the bat of Sowder after Christopher led off with a single.
After she made contact, the ball soared over the head of the left fielder and landed in the weeds just beyond the fence. Huntington’s Caelin Marcum might not have been expecting that much power from Sowder, but Sowder herself didn’t even realize it at first.
The junior stopped at second base as her teammates gathered around home plate awaiting her arrival. As they cheered, and her coach Mick Osburn told her to keep running, she realized she had just hit her first home run of the season.
“I was not expecting it at all. I thought it hit the fence and I had a double,” Sowder said. “I was shocked.”
The bats stayed hot for the Timberwolves as McKenzie Dishman and Christopher hit back-to-back doubles to begin the top of the third and Sowder singled to push the lead to 4-0.
“We played (Monday) night at Capital and got a win and thought we adjusted well to a different pitcher today,” Spring Valley coach Mick Osburn said. “It was important that the top of the order came out and set the tone for us. Jenna got on base and Emma got her first home run and that set the tone for the way we wanted to play.”
Kate Spry put down a run-scoring bunt to extend the lead to five runs in the third.
The Timberwolves added three more in the top of the fifth inning and Madison Pitts struck out the side in the bottom of the frame to secure the 8-0 run-rule victory.
As impressive as the offense was, Pitts wouldn’t be outdone. The pitcher threw a complete game shutout, her second in as many days, and allowed just two hits, striking out nine in five innings.
Three Huntington hitters reached base, one each in the second, third and fifth innings, but all were left stranded in scoring position.
“I expect clean play. That’s what we work on is playing fast with no mistakes,” Osburn said. “If we can show Madison we have her back she’s not afraid to throw any pitch she’s got. Madison is a great pitcher by herself, but when you put a really good defense behind her it makes her even harder to hit.”
Spring Valley 203 03 — 8 8 1
Huntington 000 00 — 0 2 0
(SV) Pitts; (HHS) Johnston
Hitting: (SV) Christopher 3-3 2B, Sowder 3-3 HR 4 RBI; (HHS) Howard 1B, Johnston 1B