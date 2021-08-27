SPRING VALLEY — Over the past few years, Spring Valley has been among one of the state’s toughest teams to get a win against.
Head coach Brad Dingess expects his team to again be tough in 2021, but a daunting schedule from start to finish means the Timberwolves must mature quickly to see success.
“We’ll play anybody. I ain’t worried about that,” Dingess said in reference to the schedule. “Especially at the beginning, we’ve got to find ourselves really quick. In years past, we’ve been able to work through some stuff early and that’s not the case this year. We’ve got to grow up quick.”
If you are a Spring Valley season ticket holder, those tickets may be worth a little extra value in the 2021 season.
The Timberwolves open with a game against rival Cabell Midland, who finished undefeated last season before the COVID map took them out of the playoffs.
Spring Valley also has four of its last six at home against Class AAA state champion South Charleston, Class AA power Fairmont Senior, Martinsburg — the most dominant Class AAA team over the last decade — and Hurricane, who will feature a dangerous passing attack in 2021.
“You play who wants to play,” Dingess said. “We’re excited about it. I like our kids and our team. I like their attitude and their work ethic.”
Much like every other team in the state, Dingess is hoping that his team can consistently get on the field in 2021 after the 2020 season was disrupted consistently by COVID-19. Spring Valley practiced for each of the final five weeks of the season in hopes of game action that never came.
“Just the opportunity to play back-to-back weeks would be great,” Dingess said. “We finished our last game and practiced for five more weeks, but didn’t get to play last year. There are kids who are just excited to play, get out of the house. They’ve worked hard in the offseason. Regardless of wins or losses, they need this. Every place needs it. Mentally, it’s good for the kids — the team atmosphere and everything like that. It’s good for all of us.”
In terms of players returning with experience, there are plenty for the Timberwolves, but several will key the team as leaders who have been in the Friday night fights before.
West Virginia commit Corbin Page is back as a threat at tight end and defensive line while offensive lineman Evan Ferguson and two-way standout Jace Caldwell (running back and safety) also bring back two-plus years of varsity experience.
“You look at Corbin and Evan and Jace, they played a lot as sophomores,” Dingess said. “They’ve been in the full capacity crowd, big-game type stuff. You tend to lean on those kids. Anytime you’ve got kids who have played in meaningful games, it helps and we’ve got that.”
Two other players who will factor heavily into the success of the Timberwolves include Ty Bartrum and combo lineman Cole Petry.
Dingess called Bartrum — the son of current Marshall staffer and former NFLer Mike Bartrum — the team’s best athlete and said he will be called on in a number of roles as a wingback and slot receiver while also playing safety defensively.
However, the most crucial growth may be that of Petry, who goes from being a one-time tight end to helping Ferguson lead the offensive line and anchoring a defensive front as well.
“He’s gone from playing tight end to moving to left tackle and not coming off field, playing on both sides of the ball,” Dingess said.
Long known for their Division I caliber offensive line, Dingess said those Power Five-sized guys aren’t there, but there is still plenty to get excited about with the likes of Ferguson, Petry and company.
“We don’t have the 6-5 or 6-6 guys this year, but we still have the 6-2 to 6-4 guys that have put in a lot of work,” Dingess said.
The quarterback for Spring Valley will be Dalton Fouch, who Dingess is excited to see perform under the lights. In the backfield, Sam Booth and Trace Snider will join Caldwell while Cody Shy, Jordan Phillips and Cam Bailey will serve as primary blocking backs while giving Dingess a platoon of guys to roll in and out of the lineup.
Page will be at tight end and also split out, as will Bartrum while other receivers include Ben Turner and Dalton Caldwell.
In the case of Page, Dingess said his growth in maturity and willingness to play anywhere have stood out this preseason.
“He’s taken on more of a leadership role this year than he has in the past,” Dingess said. “His big thing right now is that he’s willing to do anything to help the team. He comes up every day and asks if he needs to work with the O-line because he knows that’s a big possibility. “
Defensively, Petry and Phillips will play end up front while Page shifts between end and interior, depending on the matchup. Connor McCann, Zach Edwards, Shane Roberts and Tyler Brumfield will also bolster the middle.
Shy and Matthew Hall will serve as linebackers along with Bailey and Snider.
In the secondary, Dalton Caldwell will join Cade Cole and Turner at cornerbacks with Kyrell Lewis and Kendon Kazee providing depth while Jace Caldwell and Bartrum will be backed up by Lane Adkins and Heath Moore at the safety spots.
“It’ll be a different atmosphere from last year and we’ve got some guys in new spots, but I like this team,” Dingess said. “We’ve got great senior leadership. We’re excited to get it going.”