BELLE, W.Va. — Dalton Fouch threw a pair of touchdown passes for Kyndon Keesee and Bruin Booth ran for two scores as Spring Valley defeated Riverside 24-0 Friday in high school football.
The Timberwolves (4-0) jumped to a 12-0 lead in the first quarter as Fouch connected with Keesee on a 28-yard TD pass and Booth ran 6 yards for a score.
Booth added a 2-yard touchdown plunge in the second quarter to make it 18-0. Keesee hauled in a 75-yard scoring pass from Fouch in the third quarter to set the score.
Conversion runs failed all four times.
Fouch completed 10 of 18 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns. Keesee caught five passes for 123 yards.
GALLIA ACADEMY 43, FAIRLAND 35: The Blue Devils took advantage of Dragon turnovers to win an Ohio Valley Conference game in Gallipolis, Ohio.
Gallia Academy (5-0 overall, 3-0 OVC) built a 28-7 lead on touchdown runs of 2 yards and 1 yard by Hudson Shamblin and 10 and 2 yards by Brody Fellure. Shamblin scored again at 4:28 of the third quarter to give the Blue Devils a 36-14 lead, their largest of the game.
Fairland (3-2, 1-2) rallied within 36-28 as Peyton Jackson and Zion Martin ran for scores and Jackson threw a 67-yard TD pass to Steeler Leep.
Shamblin carried 22 times for 129 yards. Fellure ran for 84 yards and passed for 82. Jackson completed 21 of 33 passes for 317 yards. Leep caught five balls for 155 yards.
HAZARD 14, ASHLAND 7: Max Pelfrey threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Landon Smith with 30 seconds left to lift the host Bulldogs (4-1) over the Tomcats (2-4). Ryan Dean set up the winning score with an interception on the previous play. Pelfrey and Johnson combined on a 68-yard TD pass on the second play of the game. Ashland tied it on LaBryant Strader's 38-yard touchdown throw to Terell Jordan.
BOYD COUNTY 42, HARRSION COUNTY 21: Malachi Wheeler ran for 146 yards and one touchdown as the Lions (4-2) beat the Thorobreds (2-4) in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Rhett Holbrook ran for 77 yards and two TDs and threw for a score. Kaydon Custard passed for 280 yards and three scores for Harrison County.
RACELAND 48, GREENUP COUNTY 28: The Rams (5-1) won the Iron Bowl for the 12th consecutive time as Noah Wallace ran for 105 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries in Lloyd, Kentucky. Isaac Bowling scored three TDs. The Musketeers fell to 4-2 as Tyson Sammons ran for 121 yards and returned an interception for a touchdown. Raceland scored the final 20 points.
DUNBAR 21, RUSSELL 14: The Bulldogs (2-4) stopped the Red Devils (0-6) at the Dunbar 4-yard line in the closing seconds to win in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Colby Rock carried 38 times for 235 yards and two TDs for Russell. Cole Colony's 85-yard touchdown pass to Trae Barry with 7:39 remaining was the difference in the game. Colony passed for 226 yards and three scores.
GREEN 21, SYMMES VALLEY 0: Nathaniel Brannigan ran for 100 yards to surpass the 1,000-yard mark for the season as the Bobcats (6-0) defeated the Vikings (1-4) in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 42, EAST CARTER 26: The Bulldogs (4-1) scored on their first five possessions in a victory over the Raiders (5-1) in Grayson, Kentucky. Dylan Ferguson ran for 189 yards and four touchdowns.
WHEELERSBURG 42, MINFORD 0: Eric Lattimore ran 54 yards for a touchdown on the Pirates' second play to spark a victory at Ed Miller Stadium. Ethan Glover followed with TD runs of 5 and 8 yards. Derrick Lattimore and Eric Lattimore added late touchdowns.
Girls soccer
MINFORD 3, HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 0: Lexi Conkle scored all three goals as the host Falcons beat the Irish. Kasey Essman and Mychal Cron issued assists. Neavaeh Porter made two saves. For Huntington St. Joe, Ramey George made 13 saves.
Golf
WHEELERSBURG WINS SOC: The Pirates shot 335 at the Portsmouth Elks Country Club in McDermott, Ohio, to claim the Southern Ohio Division II championship. Eli Hall shot 8-over par 80 to earn medalist honors. South Webster won the Division I title with a 359. Lucasville Valley's Cam Phillips was the medalist in that division after shooting 72.