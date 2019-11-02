HUNTINGTON — Spring Valley’s first two offensive possessions set the tone for the rest of the night.
In a 35-0 win over the visiting Ashland Tomcats Friday night in high school football, the Timberwolves ate up more than 14 minutes of clock and scored on both drives to put the game out of reach early.
“We played really well up front and controlled the line of scrimmage. What’s encouraging is that we’re getting better every week,” Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess said after securing his 100th victory with the Timberwolves. “That was a good football team we beat. We made it a very physical game tonight.”
After a holding call backed up the start of the drive to their own 9, the home team drove 91 yards on 15 plays and finished with a touchdown run from Luke Christopher after eating up 7:51.
After Ashland (8-2) turned the ball over on downs at the SVHS 27 on its first drive, the Timberwolves (8-1) orchestrated another 7-plus-minute scoring trek to take a 14-0 lead nearly halfway through the second quarter.
Christopher ended the drive with his second of three touchdown runs. He was also the lone 100-yard rusher in the contest.
Corbin Page set the halftime score at 21-0 by hauling in a 25-yard pass from Nate Ellis in double coverage, with one hand, while falling out of bounds near the pylon at the front of the end zone.
The Tomcats turned the ball over in Spring Valley territory on each of their first-half drives and the defense gave up more than 200 yards of total offense in the first half.
The third quarter yielded a third turnover on downs by Ashland and a missed 39-yard field goal by Spring Valley’s Zane Porter. It was the third time in as many drives the Tomcats had forfeited possession in SVHS territory and the first drive that didn’t end in points for the Timberwolves.
Zane Porter and Brody Brumfield each added touchdown runs in the fourth quarter to set the score.
Spring Valley finishes the regular season at Huntington High at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Ashland will host Greenup County in the first round of the Kentucky High School playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
ASHLAND 0 0 0 0—0
SPRING VALLEY 7 14 0 14—35
SVHS — Christopher 2 rush (Porter kick)
SVHS — Christopher 5 rush (Porter kick)
SVHS — Page 25 pass from Ellis (Porter kick)
SVHS — Porter 12 rush (Porter kick)
SVHS — Brumfield 2 rush (Porter kick)