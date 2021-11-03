HUNTINGTON -- Spring Valley defeated Huntington High to win the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 high school volleyball championship Tuesday night in the Lucas Archer Gym at HHS.
The Timberwolves edged the Highlanders 15-11 in the deciding set. Both teams advance to the Region IV tournament Saturday in Parkersburg.
Huntington High beat Cabell Midland 3-0 in the sectional semifinals.
Hurricane (27-12-1) won its first sectional volleyball title ever Tuesday, beating Ripley 25-17, 25-13, 25-15, and Parkersburg 25-19, 25-17, 15-25, 25-20, to capture the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 crown. Maggie Dickerson led the Redskins with 35 assists against the Vikings and 39 vs. the Big Reds.
In the Region IV semifinals, Spring Valley will play Parkersburg, and Hurricane will take on Huntington High, with the winners advancing to the state tournament Nov. 12-13 in Charleston.
In Class AA-A, Region IV, Section 1, Tolsia defeated Huntington St. Joe, Tug Valley beat Van and Sherman topped Man in the opening round. Buffalo then defeated Tug Valley, Tolsia beat Sherman and an eliminated Huntington St. Joe.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
