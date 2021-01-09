HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s search for a head football coach is coming in unprecedented times within collegiate athletics.
Not only are there logistical issues surrounding COVID-19 to work through, but also NCAA legislation that factors in greatly to the decision on Marshall’s new football coach.
In October, legislation was brought about by the NCAA in regards to allowing athletes a one-time transfer without penalty.
The vote for that legislation is scheduled to take place Monday, although reports on Saturday state NCAA president Mark Emmert is considering delaying the votes, which also includes name-image-likeness legislation for student-athletes.
The October announcement on a one-time transfer exception legislation showed that, if approved, it would become effective on Aug. 1, 2021, which would be prior to the 2021 football season.
That means those who decide to transfer would be immediately eligible under the new legislation, which places a greater importance on establishing a head coach, thus accelerating the timeline for the search to conclude.
As one source put it, “the longer this thing goes, the more likely it is that players leave.”
Marshall already appears to be losing one staff member with strength and conditioning coach Luke Day heading to South Carolina to join Shane Beamer’s new staff with the Gamecocks.
As of Saturday, nothing official has been released on Day’s hiring with South Carolina, however.
Marshall’s football search committee convened on Friday for the first of what is likely several meetings over the next few days to identify the top candidates for the position.
Starting Monday, it is expected that virtual interviews with candidates will start in an effort to expedite the search process.
Among those candidates is current Marshall defensive coordinator Brad Lambert, who led Marshall to the No. 1 scoring defense in FBS last season.
Marshall players have touted Lambert, who has head coaching experience at Charlotte after starting the 49ers’ program from scratch in 2011, on social media since Monday’s announcement that Marshall would not retain head coach Doc Holliday.
Lambert was 22-48 with the 49ers in the program’s first six seasons of competition from 2013-18.
Upon coming to Marshall as defensive coordinator in 2019, Lambert instantly won over the players, which resonated this week.
“I speak for my team when I say we want @CoachBradLambo to be our Head Coach moving forward!!! He knows our tradition and is 110% invested in us as players. Let’s make this happen,” linebacker Eli Neal said.
The NCAA’s legislation on a one-time transfer is not the only unique NCAA ruling that will factor into the decision on the Herd’s next coach.
The NCAA’s rule allowing for an extra year of eligibility also means that there are many Marshall seniors who are eligible to return to the program if they choose to do so.
Offensive linemen Cain Madden, Alex Mollette and Will Ulmer, along with defensive players Nazeeh Johnson and Jaylon McClain-Sapp are all guys who could return to the Herd and make them an immediate contender again in 2021, given the right person at the helm.
One thing is certain: given the Herd’s success — remember, they were 7-0 and No. 15 at one point — in 2020, there are several bigger programs who are scouring the Herd roster with a watchful eye to see who comes available.
Of Marshall’s 15 All-Conference USA selections in 2020, 12 are technically still eligible to return to the Herd. Only offensive tackle Josh Ball, running back Brenden Knox and linebacker Tavante Beckett have declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.
Proven veteran Division I players will be at the highest value in the transfer portal and the Herd has plenty of those players on its roster.
Each day that passes without Marshall having a head coach is one more day that coaches from other programs can use that to entice players to enter the transfer portal and join their program.
That’s what makes the job so tough for Marshall’s search committee — tougher than any search before.
The committee has to be methodical and cover all its bases while also executing a two-minute drill to ensure that the next head coach — no matter who it is — hasn’t suffered a loss before he ever takes on the job.