HUNTINGTON — One football player won’t beat Ironton, but he certainly can cause the Fighting Tigers problems.
Gabe Tingle, West Lafayette Ridgewood’s 5-foot-11, 171-pound junior quarterback will be a primary focus for the Fighting Tigers’ defense when the teams meet at 7 p.m. Saturday at Tanks Memorial Stadium in the Division V, Region 23 championship game. The winner advances to the state semifinals.
Tingle has completed 91 of 134 passes for 1,631 yards and 18 touchdowns, with three interceptions, this season in leading second seed Ridgewood to a 9-0 record. He also has rushed 95 times for 646 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Tingle, though, suffered a shoulder injury last week in a 13-10 victory over No. 3 seed Wheelersburg and played sparingly. Still, he threw 14-yard touchdown pass to Beontae Brandon with 8 minutes to play to provide the difference in the contest.
The 2019 East Region player of the year, Tingle is expected to play against top-seeded Ironton (9-0), which beat the Generals 24-14 in the Region 19 championship game last season. If Tingle can’t play, senior Javan Belt is a capable backup who also starts at wide receiver, where he has shown big-play ability, catching 11 passes for 268 yards and five touchdowns. Belt is joined at receiver by Dalton Patterson, who has 34 catches for 617 yards and six TDs. Ethan Stroup has caught 11 balls for 258 yards and one touchdown. Kurtis Varian also is a capable pass catcher, who had three receptions for 52 yards against Wheelersburg.
Brandon is second to Tingle in rushing, with 531 yards and eight touchdowns on 77 carries. He carried 17 times for 77 yards last week.
Ridgewood’s defense is led by defensive end J.J. Durr, who has 10 sacks, and tackle Zach Prater, who is being recruited by several Mid-American Conference schools. The secondary returns four starters.
The Generals are loaded with athletes, several of who helped Ridgewood to the 2019 state baseball finals where they lost 1-0 to Coldwater, and the basketball region semifinals last season where they lost 68-58 to Fairland.