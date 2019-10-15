Huntington High School’s football team could use a week off.
The Highlanders won’t get it, however, because their bye was the first week of the season. HHS is feeling the effects of that, now, as a tired and battered team coming off a 24-7 loss at Hurricane on Friday finds itself fighting for a spot in the playoffs.
Huntington High is 3-3, but faces a brutal schedule the next four weeks , entertaining Capital (3-3) on Friday, then playing host to No. 1 Cabell Midland (7-0) Oct. 25. The Highlanders then go to Parkersburg (2-4) on Nov. 1 before closing the regular season at home against Spring Valley (6-1).
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Huntington High linebacker Brocton Blair visited West Virginia University on Saturday. … Spring Valley quarterback Nate Ellis visited Fairmont State University. … Fairland boys soccer standout Mason Fannin visited Kentucky Christian University last week. … Trey James, a 6-foot-10 sophomore center from Martin County High School, formerly Sheldon Clark, received a basketball scholarship offer from Wake Forest University. … Ripley track and cross country star Tori Starcher committed to the University of Notre Dame.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Wayne High School honored late football coach Scott Jarrell during pregame activities Friday. … Last week, Boyd County’s girls soccer team beat Russell for the first time. The Red Devils were 31-0 against the Lions before falling 4-3 in the district tournament. … Federal Hocking (1-5) canceled its remaining football season because injuries depleted the Lancers' roster. That leaves Trimble, Eastern-Meigs, Miller and Waterford each without a game. … Gallia Academy won its fifth consecutive Ohio Valley Conference volleyball championship. The Blue Angels didn’t lose a set in league play all season. … Portsmouth Clay won the Southern Ohio Conference Division I boys soccer championship. Waverly won the SOC Division II girls title. … Wheelersburg won the SOC Division II volleyball championship and finished 22-0 in the league. The Pirates never lost a set, going 61-0 in league play. …. Boyd County’s Olivia Hensley took medalist honors in the Kentucky high school state golf tournament and helped the Lions finish 10th. … Fairland’s Hanna Shrout finished fourth in Division II of the Ohio girls state golf tournament and earned first-team all-state honors. … Rock Hill and Gallia Academy shared the OVC girls soccer title. The Blue Devils won the OVC boys championship. … Portsmouth Notre Dame’s Cassie Schaefer recorder her 2,000th career volleyball assist and helped the Titans win the SOC Division I championship. … Northwest sophomore Reagan Lewis recorded her 1,000th volleyball assist last week. … Ethan Lafon of Fairland won the OVC boys cross country individual championship Saturday. Camryn Miller of Rock Hill won the girls title. Rock Hill swept the team championships. ... Cabell Midland running back Jakob Caudill surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season on Friday. … Fairland soccer goal keeper Jacob Polcyn is fifth in Ohio in saves, with 165. … George Washington won the Mountain State Athletic Conference boys soccer title. Hurricane took the girls championship. … Lawrence County boys and girls soccer teams won 58th district championships.