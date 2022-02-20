PIKETON, Ohio — Portsmouth Notre Dame outscored South Gallia 7-0 in overtime to win a Division IV district semifinal in girls high school basketball at Piketon High School.
The third-seeded Titans trailed 44-43 entering the fourth quarter.
Annie Dettwiller led Notre Dame with 18 points. Katie Strickland scored 16, Gracie Ashley 14 and Ella Kirby 13. Detwiller and Ashley each grabbed 11 rebounds. Jessie Rutt scored 20 points and snagged 11 rebounds for the sixth-seeded Rebels. Emma Clary scored 20 points and Tori Triplett 12.
The Titans advance to the district finals at 9 p.m., Friday, vs. No. 2 Waterford at Piketon.
SOUTH GALLIA 14 12 17 15 0 --58: D. Clary 0, Walls 0, Triplett 12, Sanders 6, Summers 0, Rutt 20, E. Clary 20, Hamsby 0, Halley 0.
ZANE TRACE 57, MEIGS 40: The Pioneers (16-5) outscored the Marauders 18-6 in the fourth quarter to win a Division III sectional tournament championship game at Southeastern High School in Kinnikinnick, Ohio. Kyle Stonerock scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Zane Trace. Nailin Robinson scored 14. Xander Ream scored 11. Coulter Cleland scored 13 and Brayden Stanley 11 for Meigs (11-10).
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
